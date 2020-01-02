Quantcast
Julián Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

Published

3 mins ago

on

Julián Castro has suspended his bid for president.

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

See the tweet below.

The former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary and the only Latino in the 2020 presidential race will no doubt be missed.

