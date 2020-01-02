Julián Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

Julián Castro has suspended his bid for president.

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

See the tweet below.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

The former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary and the only Latino in the 2020 presidential race will no doubt be missed.

Julian Castro was a great candidate, and him dropping out is a reflection of a political system that favors white people and the wealthy. A system that needs to be overhauled. #JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/8Ar8fgiT8s — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 2, 2020

There aren’t many who drop out of a race with their reputations enhanced. Castro is one of them. He moved the needle on immigration, injustice, and more. He punched well above where he was in the polls. A heavyweight for the future. #JulianCastro #Castro https://t.co/PzJM3Z3PXB — George (@Georgeej123) January 2, 2020

This breaks my heart. But so proud of the race you ran. #juliancastro https://t.co/vdVKtHEuQQ — Genny (@thegennywithag) January 2, 2020

This feels just like when your soccer team gets beat at the last minute. I’m so proud of this man. Hopefully he runs again soon. #graciasJulianCastro #juliancastro #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/E4dpyvZk6T — ＬｏｖｅＢｅｅｂｏｏ (@Beeselandia) January 2, 2020

Really sad to see and hope his voice will elevate in other ways – it’s sorely needed #JulianCastro https://t.co/AzrO6xDWm0 — KDW (@ymo_10) January 2, 2020