Kansas City radio station agrees to broadcast Russian-funded propaganda six hours a day

Thanks to a lease agreement struck by a local radio operator, a Kansas City area radio station can now broadcast Kremlin-funded propaganda six hours a day, The Kansas City Star reports.

RM Broadcasting LLC has agreed to broadcast programming from the Russian state media program Radio Sputnik.

The Star reports that the lease agreement lets RM Broadcasting air Sputnik’s programming “from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. seven days a week. KCXL’s website, which says that it’s the radio station that will ‘tell you the things that the liberal media wont (sic) tell you,’ lists Radio Sputnik in its morning programming.”

As The Star points out, Sputnik, along with the Kremlin-funded outlet RT, “contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences,” according to an assessment from the Director of National Intelligence.