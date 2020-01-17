Ken Starr is leading Trump’s defense team — years after Trump called him a ‘lunatic’ and a ‘wacko’
According to reports, President Trump has selected who will defend him as his impeachment trial in the Senate ramps up. But as the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake points out, one of the members of Trump’s newly-selected legal team was once a target of his ire.
When Kenneth Starr led the impeachment effort against former President Bill Clinton, Trump was not a fan.
“I think Ken Starr’s a lunatic,” Trump said at the time. “I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster.”
“I really think that Ken Starr was terrible,” he added.
In another interview, this time with Geraldo Rivera when Hillary Clinton was running for state senator of New York, Trump brought up Starr’s name again.
“[Bill Clinton] had a very tough life the last few years,” Trump said. “I mean, what could be tougher than that? I mean, can you imagine those evenings when he’s just being lambasted by this crazy Ken Starr, who is a total wacko? There’s the guy. I mean, he is totally off his rocker.”
Why the turnaround? According to Blake, it’s because Starr has wooed Trump thanks to his appearances on Fox News.
“Saying things that Trump likes on cable TV is a surefire way to gain his good graces, and Starr has certainly done that,” Blake writes. “Starr began appearing on Fox News during the early days of the Russia investigation to cast doubt on the evidence. And Trump noticed and quickly began hailing the legal analysis of the man he once repeatedly labeled a crazy person.”
Read more over at The Washington Post.
Promise made, promise broken: New analysis finds Trump is losing more often than he’s winning
One of the main arguments that President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been making in favor of giving him a second term is that he has been keeping his 2016 campaign promises. Trump, at a MAGA rally in Toledo, Ohio on January 9, nonsensically told the crowd, “I’ve completed more promises than I’ve made.”
But according to analysis from the Washington Post, Trump has actually been breaking his promises more often than he has kept them.
‘Relentlessly obsessed’ Trump blasted for ‘craven’ decision to gut Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch rules on her birthday
This Friday, the Trump administration announced that it will be rolling back school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Hill reports.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that the new standards will allow schools more flexibility "because they know their children best."
GOP senator refuses to answer questions on impeachment witnesses when reporter corners him in airport
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) this week refused to directly answer questions about witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after getting cornered at an airport by a local reporter.
Steve Staeger, a reporter with Colorado-based news station 9News, confronted Gardner at Dulles International Airport on Thursday night and asked him about whether he'd be open to allowing new witnesses at Trump's Senate trial, which is due to start this coming Tuesday.