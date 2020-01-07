Kevin McCarthy claims Trump killed Iranian general because Adam Schiff ‘spent the last year on impeachment’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) on Tuesday suggested that President Donald Trump would not have ordered a drone strike on a top Iranian general if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had not pursued impeachment.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth noted that Democrats have accused the president of overstepping his authorization to use military force after the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
“You know what,” McCarthy said of Schiff. “He’s the chairman of the Intel Committee, maybe had he spent the last year working on that, trying to protect us from what was happening in Iran, from the bombing of the tankers, Saudi Arabia, taking down our drone.”
“Instead of taking that committee and making it impeachment, he would never make that comment,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s a place for them to play politics.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
On Fox & Friends, Kevin McCarthy suggests that if Adam Schiff had "been trying to protect us" from Iran instead of doing impeachment, Trump wouldn't have droned Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/VFyhLsIgtb
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020
Elizabeth Warren shuts down Meghan McCain’s Suleimani ranting on The View
Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned loud cheers from "The View" audience after she explained to co-host Meghan McCain why she had not changed her mind on President Donald Trump's order to assassinate an Iranian government official.
McCain pressed the Democratic presidential candidate to say whether Iranian general Qassim Suleimani was a terrorist, and suggested Warren had offered conflicting statements on the killing.
"You issued a statement calling Suleimani a murderer," McCain said. "Later, you issued a second statement saying he was, quote, an assassination of a senior foreign military official. This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops' deaths, carnage that we can't imagine ... I don't understand the flip-flop. I don't understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change."
Iran’s Parliament designates Pentagon an official terrorist organization
The unanimous vote was in response to Major General Qasem Soleimani's assassination, which the U.S. attempted to justify using its own terrorist designation of the Iranian military.
In a move mirroring President Donald Trump's own justification for assassinating Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Parliament on Tuesday unanimously voted to declare all members of U.S. military leadership "terrorists."
Fox News judge: John Bolton testifying could be ‘good news for the Democrats’
"If he does testify, he opens up the floodgates to a real trial, meaning, as Senator [Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] has been saying as recently as a few hours ago, live testimony and documents — not summaries of what people told the House Judiciary or House Intelligence Committee, as they did in the Clinton investigation,” Napolitano told his Fox News colleague Martha MacCallum on Monday. “That's what's good news for the Democrats and bad news for the president.”