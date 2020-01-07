Kevin McCarthy claims Trump killed Iranian general because Adam Schiff ‘spent the last year on impeachment’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) on Tuesday suggested that President Donald Trump would not have ordered a drone strike on a top Iranian general if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had not pursued impeachment.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth noted that Democrats have accused the president of overstepping his authorization to use military force after the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

“You know what,” McCarthy said of Schiff. “He’s the chairman of the Intel Committee, maybe had he spent the last year working on that, trying to protect us from what was happening in Iran, from the bombing of the tankers, Saudi Arabia, taking down our drone.”

“Instead of taking that committee and making it impeachment, he would never make that comment,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s a place for them to play politics.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

On Fox & Friends, Kevin McCarthy suggests that if Adam Schiff had "been trying to protect us" from Iran instead of doing impeachment, Trump wouldn't have droned Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/VFyhLsIgtb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020