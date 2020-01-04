Killing Suleimani did not thwart his plans — and his successor could be ‘far nastier’: Middle East expert
On MSNBC Saturday, international studies professor Vali Nasr pointed out that by taking out Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, the United States did not actually stop whatever “threat” he was allegedly behind — and indeed, whoever places him could prove even worse.
“How much of this is about Qassim Suleimani?” asked host David Gura. “How much is this about what he did and who he was as a person? Do things continue on course, or in pace with the successor in place?”
“Yes, it will,” said Nasr. “That actually sort of undermines Secretary Pompeo and President Trump’s argument that eliminating Suleimani would do away with some imminent threat that was happening. Suleimani was an iconic figure, a known figure in Iran and the West, but the force and revolutionary guard is a military organization. There are layers of commanders under him. If he had planned anything, those plans are already in and assassinating him does not change that.”
“There would always be another commander to succeed him even if he died of natural causes,” added Nasr. “The next person may be far nastier and more difficult to deal with. Iran’s regional ambition is not going away and the United States did not eliminate any imminent threat, but actually created imminent threats for itself by this act.”
Watch below:
