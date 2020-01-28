‘Language of a rapist’: Trump blasted for telling Pompeo he ‘did a good job on’ NPR reporter he attacked and lied about
President Donald Trump is under fire after praising his Secretary of State for attacking, smearing, and then lying about a veteran NPR reporter last week.
“I think you did a good job on her,” Trump told Mike Pompeo during a White House event Tuesday held to unveil his new Middle East peace plan. Many in the room, including Ivanka Trump, who has positioned herself as a women’s activist, laughed and clapped.
Trump praises Pompeo after he bullied an NPR reporter and then prohibited another NPR reporter from traveling with him: “That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you … I think you did a good job on her actually.” pic.twitter.com/FsUfCkXi6D
On social media the president’s words are being compared to those of bullies and rapists.
One journalist said: “It is what so many women recognize as language that accompanies assault. When men back each other up regardless of the facts.”
I’m Palestinian, and the statement that gave me chills today was “You did a good job on her.”
That is utterly terrifying so-called “locker room talk.”
It is what so many women recognize as language that accompanies assault. When men back each other up regardless of the facts. https://t.co/GKTf0irTt5
Pompeo attacked NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, claiming she had agreed his remarks on Ukraine would be off-the-record, which she did not. Subsequently revealed emails prove Pompeo was lying or misinformed.
But the Secretary of State did not only have a disagreement with a reporter. After the interview he forced her to identify Ukraine on an unmarked map. He then issued a scathing press release on State Dept. letterhead falsely claiming she had lied to him twice and falsely suggesting she had identified Bangladesh instead of Ukraine.
Kelly hold a masters from Cambridge in European Studies and has been a State Dept. reporter for two decades.
Here’s what many are saying:
“I think you did a good job on her” says the serial rapist. https://t.co/efXdWgpLg7
The language of a rapist. #TrumpisaRapist @SecPompeo GFY https://t.co/My4U1ziYoj
Rapist says what? https://t.co/nkBVzk2wJV
“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her, actually.” These are the words of a bully and a rapist, because Trump is a bully and a rapist. Be best!
Of course he praises Pompeo, weak little bullies who are afraid of being challenged understand each-other pretty well.
Here, folks, we see yet another sign of the descent into authoritarianism. Is this the direction we want to continue going? https://t.co/hjlnsMRZ1f
This room full of old white men applauds a serial rapist/assaulter/misogynist/fraud. I’m sure Pompeo did a good job on her – just like he’s doing on our country. https://t.co/EmHqBykHUp
“Did a good job on her.”
The language of a serial rapist.
“I think you did a good job on her” is the motto of patriarchy.
It’s one of the most honest things ever said by Trump – who has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault.
Trump praises Pompeo over handling of NPR reporter: ‘You did a good job on her’ https://t.co/umT3LnoWDX
Daddy is so NOT presidential!@IvankaTrump this is what divides the country. The only people that find this behavior funny are misogynist pigs like @realDonaldTrump .
#Trump tells “chuckling” Pompeo about NPR reporter confrontation: “I think you did a good job on her, actually.” This goes in his jail journal along w/ “take her out” about Ambassador Yovanovitch & “grab them by the pu^*^y” comment about being famous. misogynist perv in our #WH
Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’
The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump's legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.
In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn't yet come.
"The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it's very easy to defend when they don't really have any legitimate accusations against you," said Kushner. "We're very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He's done nothing wrong here."
Palestinians reject Trump peace plan
Palestinian leaders on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump's peace proposal as an unacceptable capitulation to Israel that tramples on the long-standing aspirations of their people.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed the initiative unveiled in Washington would fail.
"This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history," he said after a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah of various Palestinian factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms".
Trump's proposal included a long list of measures directly in line with Israeli interests, notably recognition of Jerusalem as the "undivided capital" of the Jewish state.
‘White House is prepared to escalate and they have their allies in the Senate to call additional witnesses’: MSNBC reporter
White House correspondent Hans Nichols explained Tuesday that President Donald Trump's team is "prepared to escalate" if the Senate decides to call John Bolton to testify.
Over the past week, Bolton's manuscript revealed that the president was guilty of the crime he's accused of committing. Tuesday, former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly also agreed that Bolton was telling the truth.
"They don't really have a good sense of where the votes are right now," Nichols said about the White House. "At least the folks I'm talking to in the White House. They're looking at public pronouncement they're watching this [caucus] meeting that Jeff's standing outside of very closely because they're already concerned that some of the public statements have locked senators into a position that they can't unwind themselves from."