Lara Trump mocks Joe Biden’s speech impediment at ‘Women for Trump’ event: ‘Let’s get the words out Joe’
During a “Women for Trump” event in Iowa this Thursday, President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, seemingly mocked Joe Biden’s speech impediment and suggested the Democrats are in big trouble having him as a front runner in the 2020 election.
“Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I’m like, Joe can you get it out, let’s get the words out, Joe,” Trump said. “You kinda feel bad for him.”
According to Trump, who is the wife of President Trump’s son Eric, Biden’s frontrunner status is a result of the Democrats being “desperate.”
“That is why they have tried since the day he came down the escalator to stop Donald Trump,” she said, referencing the 2015 moment when Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce his candidacy.
Biden’s struggles with speech are well known, and he’s had the issue since he was a child. He described his experiences with having a speech impediment to The Atlantic recently.
Watch Lara Trump make her comments about Biden in the video below:
Lara Trump on the Dem field/debate "I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden…I'm supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him I'm like 'Joe can you get it out? Let's get the words out Joe.' …The problem is that's their front runner" pic.twitter.com/oJgXRkIHbJ
— Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) January 17, 2020
Lara Trump mocks Joe Biden’s speech impediment at ‘Women for Trump’ event: ‘Let’s get the words out Joe’
During a "Women for Trump" event in Iowa this Thursday, President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, seemingly mocked Joe Biden's speech impediment and suggested the Democrats are in big trouble having him as a front runner in the 2020 election.
"Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I'm like, Joe can you get it out, let's get the words out, Joe," Trump said. "You kinda feel bad for him."
According to Trump, who is the wife of President Trump's son Eric, Biden's frontrunner status is a result of the Democrats being "desperate."
"That is why they have tried since the day he came down the escalator to stop Donald Trump," she said, referencing the 2015 moment when Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce his candidacy.
Jeffrey Epstein’s former defense lawyer will defend Trump on the Senate floor
America's most famous celebrity attorney, Alan Dershowitz, said Friday he would be part of the legal team defending President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial.
According to US media reports, another high-profile member of the team will be Ken Starr, the special prosecutor in the 1988 Bill Clinton impeachment.
Starr is a hero to many on the right, even if Clinton ultimately was acquitted in the Senate.
"Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal," said a statement on his personal Twitter account.
Breaking Banner
Lev Parnas flipped after feeling betrayed by Trump associates: ‘Felt like my family left me’
Lev Parnas felt betrayed after the husband-and-wife legal team Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing remained silent about their relationship to him.
The Ukraine-born associate of President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani was arrested in October on campaign finance violation charges, and he was hurt that Giuliani and the couple did not speak up to defend him, reported The Daily Beast.
“I felt like my family left me,” Parnas told the website.
All three frequently appear on Fox News to defend controversial clients and allies, but Parnas was stung by their silence.