Laura Ingraham wants to remove Adam Schiff from Congress: ‘It’s not clear that congressmen can’t be impeached’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham floated a novel legal theory on Monday in an attempt to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from Congress: that members of Congress can be impeached.

“It’s not clear that congressmen can’t be impeached, by the way,” Laura Ingraham told Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“It’s not clear that they cannot be impeached,” she repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingraham was simply wrong on the facts, the constitution does not allow the impeachment of members of Congress.

The constitutional mechanism to remove a member of Congress before the end of their two-year term is for two-thirds of the body to vote to expel the member.

Five members of Congress have been expelled with this process. Over 10,000 people have served in the House of Representatives, but none faced an impeachment inquiry as that is not permitted, contrary to the claims of the Fox News host.

Watch:

Laura Ingraham says it’s not clear that congressmen can’t be impeached. Devin Nunes says they can be removed. Matt Gaetz suggests removing Adam Schiff from the gang of eight pic.twitter.com/RrGwd2Ga9c — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 28, 2020