Laura Ingraham wants to remove Adam Schiff from Congress: ‘It’s not clear that congressmen can’t be impeached’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News host Laura Ingraham floated a novel legal theory on Monday in an attempt to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from Congress: that members of Congress can be impeached.

“It’s not clear that congressmen can’t be impeached, by the way,” Laura Ingraham told Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“It’s not clear that they cannot be impeached,” she repeated.

Ingraham was simply wrong on the facts, the constitution does not allow the impeachment of members of Congress.

The constitutional mechanism to remove a member of Congress before the end of their two-year term is for two-thirds of the body to vote to expel the member.

Five members of Congress have been expelled with this process. Over 10,000 people have served in the House of Representatives, but none faced an impeachment inquiry as that is not permitted, contrary to the claims of the Fox News host.

Watch:

50 million trapped after China sealed off cities as virus death toll surges

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The United States and other nations raced to get their citizens out of the locked-down Chinese city at ground-zero of a virus epidemic on Tuesday, as the death toll surged to 106 and the number of confirmed infections doubled to over 4,500.

The deadly virus, which experts believe emanated from a wild animal market in the city of Wuhan last month, has triggered a desperate Chinese containment effort after spreading nationwide and to more than a dozen other countries.

The government has sealed off Wuhan and other cities in central Hubei province, effectively trapping more than 50 million people, including thousands of foreigners, in a bid to contain the virus as the high-travel Lunar New Year holiday unfolds.

Internet smashes ‘hack’ Alan Dershowitz’s argument as ‘contrary to law and fact’

Published

54 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

As Alan Dershowitz went up to defend President Donald Trump Monday evening, he faced off against the increasingly more popular episode of "The Bachelor," who beat the lawyer in the Twitter horse-race of national trends.

Lawyers took to Twitter to respond to the argument outlined by Dershowitz and dispute his assessment of the law. Even Dershowitz admitted to the Senate that his is a "minority view," something legal scholars noted was because it is "wrong."

Bolton book leaked after the White House made copies of the single manuscript they were given: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

More details are emerging as to how The New York Times obtained a manuscript of John Bolton's upcoming book The Room Where it Happened.

NBC News correspondent Carol Lee reported Monday that one copy of Bolton's manuscript was given to the White House -- where copies were made.

Bolton reportedly believes that "the process was corrupted" by the administration.

"So it suggests that there are multiple copies floating around, and from the Bolton team's perspective, they're saying we gave them one copy -- what they did with it, we don't know, but clearly it's gotten out there and it's not coming from us," Lee reported. "They really want to distance themselves from the idea that he is somehow behind leaking this."

