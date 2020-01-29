Laurence Tribe dunks on Harvard Law colleague Alan Dershowitz for pushing ‘government by egomania’

The debate over impeachment from two of Harvard Law School’s most well-known faculty continued on Wednesday as senators asked questions during President Donald Trump’s trial.

Harvard Law constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe has been publicly debating Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is a professor emeritus at the school.

Tribe said Dershowitz “just argued that a president who believes only he can fix it — who thinks his re-election is vital to the nation — can’t be impeached for abusing his power to corrupt the next election in his favor because by definition he’s doing what he thinks best for the country!!”

“Accepting this argument would put us on a short path toward dictatorship, benevolent or otherwise. It’s incompatible with government of, by, and for the people,” Tribe explained.

“It’s government by egomania,” he added.

