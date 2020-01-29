Quantcast
Connect with us

Laurence Tribe dunks on Harvard Law colleague Alan Dershowitz for pushing ‘government by egomania’

Published

51 mins ago

on

The debate over impeachment from two of Harvard Law School’s most well-known faculty continued on Wednesday as senators asked questions during President Donald Trump’s trial.

Harvard Law constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe has been publicly debating Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is a professor emeritus at the school.

Tribe said Dershowitz “just argued that a president who believes only he can fix it — who thinks his re-election is vital to the nation — can’t be impeached for abusing his power to corrupt the next election in his favor because by definition he’s doing what he thinks best for the country!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accepting this argument would put us on a short path toward dictatorship, benevolent or otherwise. It’s incompatible with government of, by, and for the people,” Tribe explained.

“It’s government by egomania,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyer caught making ‘ludicrous’ argument that directly undermines the president’s case

Published

40 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Trump attorney Patrick Philbin on Wednesday got caught making a massively wrong legal argument that actually undermines President Donald Trump's case.

Specifically, Philbin cited the 1974 case "United States v. Nixon" to argue that the president has a right to privacy in keeping his conversations with high-ranking government officials, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, confidential.

Attorney Teri Kanefield, however, pointed out on Twitter that the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Nixon and ordered him to turn over recordings he'd made of his private conversations to investigators.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Laurence Tribe dunks on Harvard Law colleague Alan Dershowitz for pushing ‘government by egomania’

Published

50 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

The debate over impeachment from two of Harvard Law School's most well-known faculty continued on Wednesday as senators asked questions during President Donald Trump's trial.

Harvard Law constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe has been publicly debating Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is a professor emeritus at the school.

Tribe said Dershowitz "just argued that a president who believes only he can fix it — who thinks his re-election is vital to the nation — can’t be impeached for abusing his power to corrupt the next election in his favor because by definition he’s doing what he thinks best for the country!!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Schiff just shredded Dershowitz’: House manager praised for skill in taking down Trump’s lawyer

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) was praised on Wednesday for his skill in debunking an argument from defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Schiff asked senators to consider if roles were reversed and imagine if then-President Barack Obama had told Vladimir Putin that he would withhold aid to Ukraine in return for an investigation into Mitt Romney, who challenged him in the 2012 election before joining the Senate after the 2018 midterms.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image