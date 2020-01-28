Quantcast
Connect with us

Law professor who studied under Alan Dershowitz shreds his ‘shockingly wrong’ case against impeaching Trump

Published

19 mins ago

on

Aya Gruber, a professor at the University of Colorado Law School who studied under Trump impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz at Harvard, had some uncharitable words to say about her former professor’s argument against impeaching the president.

“Dershowitz was my criminal law prof, and he was a good one,” Gruber writes on Twitter. “But as a crim law prof myself, I can say his motive argument (Congress shouldn’t examine the internal motives of POTUS so long he could have had a good reason for withholding aid) is shockingly wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She then goes on to detail why Trump’s true motive for withholding aid is irrelevant if it is established that he did so until Ukraine launched an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, which is what former Trump national security adviser John Bolton will reportedly claim in his upcoming book.

“The crux of any bribery or bribery type case is the defendant’s desire to obtain something of personal value,” she argues. “This is actually intent, not motive. So with Trump, the very question is whether he withheld aid with intent to receive the personal benefit of dirt on Bidens. Trump’s motive for getting the dirt (He fears Joe winning, hates Hunter, just rolls that way) is secondary. The important question is whether he sought a personal benefit. If not, it’s not bribery or abuse. If so, then it is bribery or abuse.”

Read the whole thread here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump chief of staff John Kelly: ‘I believe’ John Bolton and the Senate ‘should hear’ from him

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

John Kelly, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, told a crowd in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday that he believes former national security adviser John Bolton's claim that Trump directly linked releasing military aid to Ukraine with launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Kelly told an audience at a Ringling College Library Association Town Hall lecture that Bolton is a reliable source and should be heard out if reporting about his upcoming book is accurate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Law professor who studied under Alan Dershowitz shreds his ‘shockingly wrong’ case against impeaching Trump

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Aya Gruber, a professor at the University of Colorado Law School who studied under Trump impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz at Harvard, had some uncharitable words to say about her former professor's argument against impeaching the president.

"Dershowitz was my criminal law prof, and he was a good one," Gruber writes on Twitter. "But as a crim law prof myself, I can say his motive argument (Congress shouldn't examine the internal motives of POTUS so long he could have had a good reason for withholding aid) is shockingly wrong."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving conspiracy nuts tout drinking bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a "dangerous bleach" as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called "QAnon" conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the "Miracle Mineral Solution" that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 