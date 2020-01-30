Leading Republican wants to ‘quickly close’ impeachment: There’s no point in ‘hanging around’

Senate Republicans are hoping for a quick end to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the body’s number two Republican explained on Thursday.

“We’re just continuing to just have conversations with people in hopes that we’ll get enough folks to a good place and be able to prevail,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) told Politico.

“My hope would be that if we do win tomorrow, that we will quickly close it out. I don’t think there’s any point in hanging around,” he explained. “I would like to go to a conclusion.”

“I can tell you there are a lot of our members … who, if we can prevail on witnesses, want to just move to the final question as quickly as possible and conclude this,” he added.