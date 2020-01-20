Legal experts compare Trump lawyers’ impeachment brief to the ‘scream of a wounded animal’
Two legal briefs were submitted over the weekend in connection with President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: one from Democratic House impeachment managers, the other from the president’s legal team. Legal experts Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic, in an article for The Atlantic, assert that there is an enormous difference between the two: while the House brief is professionally organized, the one from Team Trump is a rambling mess that reads like “the scream of a wounded animal.”
“The House managers’ brief is an organized legal document,” Wittes and Jurecic explain. “It starts with the law, the nature and purposes of Congress’ impeachment power, then walks through the evidence regarding the first article of impeachment, which alleges abuse of power, and seeks to show how the evidence establishes the House’s claim that President Trump is guilty of this offense. It then proceeds to argue that the offense requires his removal from office.”
Wittes and Jurecic go on to explain why the document from Trump’s allies, unlike the House brief, is an embarrassment.
“The White House’s ‘Answer of President Donald J. Trump’ to the articles of impeachment, filed by the president’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow and the White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, does not read like a traditional legal argument at all,” Wittes and Jurecic assert. “It begins with a series of rhetorical flourishes — all of them, to one degree or another, false. The articles of impeachment are ‘a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president,’ the president’s lawyers write — as though the impeachment power were not a constitutional reality every bit as enshrined in the founding document as the quadrennial election of the president.”
Wittes and Jurecic add that according to the Team Trump brief, “The articles are ‘a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election,’ and are ‘constitutionally invalid on their face,’ they write, as though the president’s right to extort foreign leaders for political services were so beyond reasonable question, it is outrageous that anyone might object to it.”
According to Wittes and Jurecic, the Trumpian brief “reads like one of the president’s speeches at his campaign rallies. The language is a little more lawyerly, if only a little. In Sekulow and Cipollone’s hands, Trump’s cries of ‘witch hunt!’ have turned into ‘lawless process that violated basic due process and fundamental fairness.’ His allegations that Democrats are a ‘disgrace’ have turned into ‘an affront to the Constitution.’ And Trump’s insistence that there’s a plot to destroy his presidency has become a ‘highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the president (that) began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day.’ But the message is unchanged. It’s not a legal argument. It’s a howl of rage.”
Trump compares himself to Martin Luther King Jr. in message celebrating his own inauguration
Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Americans often spend the day serving their community and volunteering in the spirit of Dr. King's question "what are you doing for others."
President Donald Trump answered that call by comparing himself to MLK, suggesting that he is a hero to the Black community.
"It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!" Trump tweeted.
Trump White House would ‘block any attempt to include testimony from Lev Parnas’ in Senate trial: report
Lev Parnas, the indicted one-time henchman for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, has indicated that he is willing to testify under oath about his efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government to help President Donald Trump get reelected.
However, the Wall Street Journal reports that "White House officials would also block any attempt to include testimony from Lev Parnas in the Senate trial," although it's not clear on what legal grounds they could use to block his testimony, as Parnas was never a White House employee.
Pastor declares Mike Pence ‘one of the most persecuted Christians’ during vice president’s appearance at MLK celebration
This Sunday during an MLK celebration at the Holy City Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, Tennessee, where Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance, Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr. referred to Pence as "one of the “most persecuted Christians in America,” according to The Christian Post.
“One thing I love about this man of God ... is that he is one of the most persecuted Christians in America," Mathews Jr. said. "The biggest criticism that he gets all over television and everywhere else is that he actually believes the Bible. They hate him for believing the Bible."