Legal experts highlight ‘huge error’ in Trump lawyers’ impeachment wrap-up

Published

2 mins ago

on

Tuesday was the final day of President Donald Trump’s defense team making the case that not only did the president commit the crimes of which he is accused but that it isn’t actually a crime.

The team focused the majority of their time making the case that the House had no standing with the impeachment allegations that the United States should simply get rid of impeachment altogether. It was an accusation that sent legal scholars and commentators to Twitter to lament the absurdity.

Another argument from Trump’s team came in response to the recent revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton. While Fox News is accusing Bolton of being a liberal, Republican senators

Meanwhile, Republicans worked to block Bolton from testifying. The most recent polls from Quinnipiac University show that 75 percent of Americans want witnesses in the trial.

You can see the other responses below:

