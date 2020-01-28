Legal experts highlight ‘huge error’ in Trump lawyers’ impeachment wrap-up

Tuesday was the final day of President Donald Trump’s defense team making the case that not only did the president commit the crimes of which he is accused but that it isn’t actually a crime.

The team focused the majority of their time making the case that the House had no standing with the impeachment allegations that the United States should simply get rid of impeachment altogether. It was an accusation that sent legal scholars and commentators to Twitter to lament the absurdity.

Another argument from Trump’s team came in response to the recent revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton. While Fox News is accusing Bolton of being a liberal, Republican senators

Then call the damn witness. https://t.co/2VBLJoBArw — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 28, 2020

Sekulow just made a huge legal and rhetorical error.

He went off script on Bolton’s book:

“I don’t know what his book is. It’s Inadmissible!” If the book is inadmissible, then lawyers and judges ask for the admissible source…

The witness himself.

A “Meet the Author” session — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Republicans worked to block Bolton from testifying. The most recent polls from Quinnipiac University show that 75 percent of Americans want witnesses in the trial.

That sounds like what an actual trial is like. https://t.co/KGS9NeDeUz — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 28, 2020

#Sekulow defense that #Trump released the aid to #Ukraine is like saying the bank robber isn’t a bank robber cuz as he got to the door with the vault’s money, the coos coming through it caused him to turn around & place the cash back on the shelf. #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 28, 2020

Sekulow now arguing that… every President… ever(??) would be impeached if Trump was impeached? I'm no physicist but, I'm pretty sure TIME doesn't work that way. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Watching @SenatorBraun talking now with @DanaBashCNN. As discussed earlier on @NewDay, GOP Senators are hiding behind Dershowitz’s ridiculous Constitutional law argument to justify voting no on witnesses. All they need is some hook, any hook, no matter how flimsy… — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 28, 2020

MUCH smarter to ask questions of your own side. You can make points far more effectively that way. Questions starting with "Isn't it true that…" are rarely effective cross-ex questions anyway, but they'll fall flat if directed at GOP. Make Dem arguments thru questions to Dems! https://t.co/JytIpyVjUa — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) January 28, 2020

Then it’s even more important that Schiff make good on his vow to take the legal issue directly to the Chief Justice. Don’t let inconvenience get in the way of truth. https://t.co/mR5n3rxE5X — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 28, 2020

Sekulow makes a stirring case for why nobody should impeach Obama. I mean, the fact that he's NO LONGER PRESIDENT is kind of enough but, don't worry, Sekulow has us covered. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

2. The OMB statement: This has "long been understood" as the interpretation. Oh, really? 1. Understood by whom? Senior national security lawyers across all departments and agencies? 2. If "long" then … why did the Trump administration not inform Congress of this when asked? — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 28, 2020

At least debunking Dershowitz was intellectually satisfying. Dealing with Sekulow makes me feel like a bully. Like, I'm just sitting here saying "Stop hitting yourself. Stop hitting yourself. Stop hitting yourself."#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

The Trump Administration has been a Potemkin Village since day one. Everything Trump does, including his shakedown of Ukraine for a Biden "announcement," is designed to preserve this showy facade. Can you imagine what we'll find when the Potemkin Village is fully revealed? https://t.co/H7rYPKgBSe — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) January 28, 2020