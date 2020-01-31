Legal experts pound Trump lawyer Cipollone after ‘damning’ Bolton book leak reveals his ‘conflict of interest’
According to a new bombshell report from the New York Times this Friday, one of President Trump’s lead attorneys in his impeachment trial was present in the Oval Office for a conversation in May where Trump asked former national security adviser John Bolton for his assistance in pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
According to Bolton’s upcoming tell-all book, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were present in the Oval Office between Trump and Bolton.
The fact that a member of Trump’s legal team may now actually be a fact witness in his trial was not lost on many legal experts on Twitter:
New #BoltonBook revelations add pressure to #BoltonMustTestify
1. Changes Timeline as we know it
2. Trump "directed" Bolton "to help with his pressure campaign to extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials"
3. Implicates Cipollone, lead impeachment lawyer
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 31, 2020
Note the new relevant witness : Cipollone. Seems like that should have been disclosed. https://t.co/HZy2TVmOug
— Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) January 31, 2020
Statements made to further conceal A CRIME or perpetuate A FRAUD are not protected.
Which mean Cipollone CAN be asked to testify, on this limited issue.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 31, 2020
“I’m shocked that it implicates Cipollone,” said no one who watched the president’s lawyers lie to the American people repeatedly both before and during the Impeachment Trial. https://t.co/sK3ZMOCpdf
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 31, 2020
If this were true, then Cipollone would clearly be a fact witness in the matter in which he's currently participating as a lawyer. https://t.co/Nlh781gIzN
— Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) January 31, 2020
#Cipollone must come clean.
Stephen Gillers' prescient piece analyzes House Manager's letter to Cipollone warning him of ethical breach and saying, "At a minimum, you must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge."https://t.co/yEVWaDUDVp
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 31, 2020
This is so damning. And if confirmed, Cipollone has been deliberately misleading throughout the defense, with a massive conflict of interest. https://t.co/T3Hcxvg0bP
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 31, 2020
This puts Cipollone’s letter declaring Trump would not cooperate in a whole new light. He wasn’t just trying to cover up Trump’s wrongdoing, but also his own exposure. https://t.co/xcGgfksB7K
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) January 31, 2020
