Letter announcing US withdrawal from Iraq ignited chaos and put Trump’s ‘competing impulses’ on full display: analysis
A letter sent to Brigadier Gen. William Seely III this Monday had an earth-shaking announcement: The US was planning to withdraw all troops from Iraq — just two days after the Iraqi Parliament had unanimously passed a non-binding resolution calling for U.S. troops to leave in the wake of the targeted killing of a top-level Iranian general by US forces.
The news was almost unbelievable. After 17 years of war in Iraq, US troops were finally withdrawing. But as the news broke in the US, there was a scramble at the Pentagon, the White House, and Capitol Hill to make sense of the letter. As Stephen Hayes points out in a summary of yesterday’s events for The Dispatch, no one seemed to know what was going on. But after lawmakers reached out to the White House, they were told that the letter was fake and a possibly part of a disinformation campaign.
Speaking later to reporters, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the whole thing was an “honest mistake.”
“That letter is a draft, it was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released,” he said.
But according to Hayes, if the letter was indeed a “mistake,” why was it transmitted to the Iraqis? It seems as if the whole thing was indeed an accident, and it’s reflective of the “competing impulses” President Trump is subject to in regards to questions about Iraq and Iran he’s faced since 2016.
“On the one hand, he offered harsh criticism of America’s involvement in distant conflicts and pledged to bring troops home and to refocus on problems here at home,” Hayes writes. “But he also ran as a tough guy, a big-talker who defended torture and promised to make America’s enemies regret their hostility. A survey of his decision-making and his rhetoric so far suggests those internal tensions have not yet been resolved.”
Read Hayes’ full analysis over at The Dispatch.
US Secretary of State contradicts Trump’s threat to bomb Iranian cultural heritage sites
Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Syria on Tuesday and met with officials including President Bashar Assad, Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman reported.
Putin’s visit is the second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015.
The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, a key Syrian ally, and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.
Meghan McCain flies off the rails during clash over Lindsey Graham’s ethics
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called out Meghan McCain for justifying Sen. Lindsey Graham's shifting political ethics.
The South Carolina Republican claimed in 1999 that witnesses must testify at the Senate impeachment trial for Bill Clinton, but he's taking the opposite position for the pending trial of President Donald Trump.
"It's political," McCain said. "He's on one side in 1999 and another side in 2019."
Hostin pointed out that the law hadn't changed in the last 20 years.
"I understand, but the law is the law," she said. "The law is the law."
Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that Graham's poll numbers had risen since hitching his political wagon to Trump's, and McCain offered some personal insight on her late father's friend.