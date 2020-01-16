Lev Parnas directly implicates Bill Barr in Trump’s Ukraine scandal: He ‘was basically on the team’

Indicted former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas delivered bombshell information Wednesday night, revealing Attorney General Bill Barr “was basically on the team” trying to extort Ukraine.

Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow the other team members included Fox News frequent guests Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, who are attorneys and married to each other, along with Giuliani.

He also said Barr “had to know about everything,” and that the team members were all “best friends.”

Parnas told Maddow he “did not personally speak to” Barr but “I was involved in lots of conversations that Joe diGenova did.”

The extortion scheme, which former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton reportedly called a “drug deal,” included President Donald Trump holding hostage hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from Ukraine in exchange for President Zelensky manufacturing dirt in Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Watch:

