‘Like a kleptocracy’: Investigation details how GOP lawmakers cashed in on Trump tax cuts
“It’s bad enough that President Trump’s and congressional Republicans’ GOP tax scam betrayed workers—it’s even worse that they’re lining their own pockets off it.”
An investigation into the effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act found that while the law has not delivered the promised boost in wages or business investment, it has fattened the pockets of the Republican lawmakers who ushered the measure through Congress despite widespread public opposition.
The Center for Public Integrity (CPI) and Vox published a joint article Friday detailing how the tax law—dubbed the “GOP tax scam” by opponents—”likely saved members of Congress hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes collectively, while the corporate tax cut hiked the value of their holdings.”
“The 10 richest Republicans in Congress in 2017 who voted for the tax bill held more than $731 million in assets, almost two-thirds of which were in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other instruments.”
The $1.5 trillion in tax cuts, signed into law by President Donald Trump in December of 2017, slashed the top individual tax rate from 39.6% to 37% and the corporate rate from 35% to 21%.
Peter Cary, reporter for CPI and the lead author of the investigation, noted it is impossible to determine precisely how much money Republican lawmakers saved as a result of the tax law because members of Congress are not required to disclose their tax returns. But the windfall was likely substantial, Cary wrote, given the massive boost in stock prices the law sparked.
“Cutting tax rates for companies like Apple and hundreds of other stocks they own was one of many ways Republican lawmakers enriched themselves after they passed the tax law,” Cary wrote. “Democrats also stood to gain from the tax bill, though not one voted for it; all but 12 Republicans voted for the tax bill.”
“The 10 richest Republicans in Congress in 2017 who voted for the tax bill held more than $731 million in assets, almost two-thirds of which were in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other instruments,” Cary added, citing Roll Call‘s analysis of Congress’ wealth.
Jeff Hauser, director of the Revolving Door Project at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told CPI and Vox that lawmakers profiting off legislation they crafted “feels to me like a kleptocracy.”
According to the CPI/Vox analysis, “all but one of the 47 Republicans who sat on the three key committees overseeing the drafting of the tax bill own stocks and stock mutual funds.”
The investigation cited a provision in the tax law that rewarded real estate companies and investors as a particularly egregious example of Republican self-dealing.
“One Republican senator who benefited from the last-minute provision was Tennessee’s [Republican Sen.] Bob Corker, who at the time owned or was a partner in 18 real estate businesses, LLCs, and partnerships, records show,” Cary wrote. “His reported income from them was between $2.1 million and $11.1 million in 2017.”
Critics named the provision the “Corker Kickback” after the Tennessee senator, who retired from Congress in 2018.
“It’s bad enough that President Trump’s and congressional Republicans’ GOP tax scam betrayed workers—it’s even worse that they’re lining their own pockets off it,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, tweeted Monday.
CNN
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.
‘The rich have class solidarity’: Bezos party features billionaires rubbing shoulders with Trump admin officials, journalists
"This town, man."
A party in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night hosted by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos featured a who's-who of Trump administration officials, billionaires, and journalists—leading observers to note the "class solidarity" on display between members of the American ruling elite.
"Democracy dies at Jeff Bezos' house," tweeted journalist Dan Froomkin.
Mitch McConnell likely has questions for Trump after being ‘blindsided’ by Bolton revelations: CNN anchor
According to a New York Times report published this Sunday, an unpublished manuscript of an upcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton drops a number of key bombshells, one of which includes the revelation that he heard President Trump explicitly say that withholding of military aid "would continue until Ukraine announced an investigation involving the Bidens."
According to CNN's Jake Tapper this Monday, sources told his network that Republican senators were "blindsided" by the leaked details from the book. Fellow anchor Dana Bash confirmed that, saying sources told her that Republicans were "frustrated" by the leaks and asked the White House why they were out of the loop on the revelations. Bash then cited a statement from Susan Collins (R-ME), who said in a statement that Bolton's book strengthens the case for additional witnesses and has "prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues."