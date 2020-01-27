‘Like watching someone get worked up over a dog show’: Internet mocks ‘corrupt’ Pam Bondi trying to impeach the Bidens

President Donald Trump’s legal team brought up Pam Bondi at the end of the first day, where she proclaimed that the Republicans didn’t want to have to address Joe Biden, but they’re now forced to because the House brought it up. It was a hilarious claim since it has been the Republican’s excuse for Trump breaking the law to begin with.

Bondi was criticized for basically doing what Ukraine refused — smear the Biden family and put them on trial. But as one professor and legal analyst pointed out, if what the Bidens had done was illegal, Attorney General Bill Barr would have prosecuted them. It’s been nearly four years and he still hasn’t.

#Trump defense is now putting Hunter Biden on trial. So why didn’t #Barr investigate Hunter? #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 27, 2020

What Pam Bondi won’t say is the fact Shokin was fired because he *wasn’t* investigating corruption and that it was the policy of America *and* our global allies to get him removed. Just blatant dishonesty on the Senate floor. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 27, 2020

It's been almost four years and if the Bidens did anything illegal — why hasn't Trump investigated them? #ImpeachmentTrial — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 27, 2020

Just a little something #PamBondi omits: US Ambassador 2015 speech, coordinated with VP Biden, excoriating Ukraine Prosecutor Office for having covered up Burisma corruption. That's right: They went after Prosecutor Office for failing to confront Burisma. (Also Kent testimony) pic.twitter.com/ACfOwsrPyW — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 27, 2020

I debunked the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden defense in more detail here: https://t.co/Alz5NVkwcS — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 27, 2020

Bondy then went on to attack “nepotism,” claiming that Biden’s son working for a company in Ukraine wasn’t above board. The web couldn’t help but notice the hypocrisy of the statement, given Trump’s own children work in the White House, are employed by his campaign and the Republican Party and many conservative groups who bought Trump’s son’s book to donate to their donors.

Pam Bondi is making the case that nepotism involving government officials is bad. 👀 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi has thus far outlined how Hunter Biden benefited from nepotism in defense of a president who has employed his adult children in his administration and his presidential campaign. — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 27, 2020

As Pam Bondi regales the Senate with the tales of Barisma and Hunter Biden (ironic she would raise the spectre of "nepotism"), the happiest man in America is Donald Trump! What this has to do with Trump's "perfect phone call"?Well, nothing when the goal is to smear the #Bidens — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 27, 2020

Bondi made a strong case Hunter Biden’s Burisma appointment was nepotism. Probably true. But, if giving a job to an unqualified kid or spouse of an influential member of government was illegal, half the Senate would be indicted and Trump would have been impeached for nepotism. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi is accusing the Biden's of nepotism while these two are traveling the Globe collecting $$ ..#Murica #SenateCoverup pic.twitter.com/In6lvxlTzu — Bobby 🇨🇦 (@montrealdesign) January 27, 2020

The irony of Pam Bondi invoking nepotism as a defense. What about Jared and Ivanka? What qualifications do they have to be White House advisors besides nepotism. They are profiting enormously off their positions. #DefendOurDemocracy #ImpeachmentTrial #IMPOTUS pic.twitter.com/zotq3n2WMb — Curly Chrys (@CurlyChrys) January 27, 2020

Someone slip Bondi a note while she rambles on about nepotism. https://t.co/sIMFeEWcsE — WatchYourRepsSC 🆘 (@WatchYourRepsSC) January 27, 2020

It’s for this reason, some wondered if Bondi instead thought she was supposed to impeach the Bidens instead of defending the president.

Others couldn’t help but recall the $25,000 bribe that Bondi took from Trump’s foundation so she would drop Florida out of the lawsuit against Trump University. That donation ultimately got Trump into trouble and his charity was forced to close down and pay a hefty fine.

Bondi also was caught making double with Biden’s son was from Qatar.

Funny Pam Bondi not mentioning she was making twice as much per month as Hunter from Qatar for no apparent reason. "Bondi registered in July under FARA — Foreign Agents Registration Act — as a part-time, $115,000-per-month lobbyist for Qatar." https://t.co/x4JU7XK0t1 — Craig Crawford (@craig_crawford) January 27, 2020

You can see the rest of the responses below:

Assume Hunter Biden committed crimes in connection with Burisma. Assume the FBI somehow missed it. Why is Trump’s response is to ask Ukraine to investigate (with strings attached) instead of making sure it’s referred to US law enforcement for investigation? Not a defense. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 27, 2020

We’ve now reached the point in impeachment where the president’s lawyers are playing his campaign ads against Biden. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 27, 2020

Also a little something that #PamBondi left out — what @AshaRangappa_ said.👇 Why did the President of the United States ask Ukraine to announce a criminal investigation of the Bidens? What's the crime? https://t.co/kX7clPzdcA — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 27, 2020

I would like to give Pam Bondi the Mike Pompeo map test. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020

"If I had a dollar for every person who stood in front of me, wafted here on the success of their fathers, I could afford to be moved to a place of dignity, like Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, instead of being stuck here in the U.S. Senate." — @SenateGranite — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 27, 2020

The odd part of the Trump team's takedown of Hunter Biden just now is that it serves to confirm the House managers' case that the President was indeed engaged in impeachable behavior by asking a foreign government to investigate his political opponent. A terrible legal argument. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) January 27, 2020

Hey Pam Bondi: "Burisma Holdings was not under scrutiny at the time Joe Biden called for Shokin's ouster, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, an independent agency set up in 2014 that has worked closely with the FBI." https://t.co/dnUj6xTswa — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi chastising people about corruption is like Jeffrey Dahmer giving a speech on the dangers of cannibalism. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 27, 2020

My friends, I don't know that I can listen to Pam Bondi, herself accused of corruption, speaking towards the debunked Republican conspiracy theory about the Biden's alleged corruption.#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 27, 2020

Ah, we've arrived at the "I'm not impeached, you're impeached" part of the proceedings in which Pam Bondi will lecture us on corruption and why Biden should be impeached. https://t.co/L3HwBThROV — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi has big "I'd like to talk to your manager" energy pic.twitter.com/2FuaVyTBre — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2020

Getting Pam Bondi to speak about corrupt prosecutors is like asking Ken Starr to speak on cheapening the impeachment process.https://t.co/6S4h27scGB https://t.co/cf70pW0viX — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 27, 2020

Hey #maga –

There's no better way

to show your respect

for Pam Bondi

and her ethics

than to make

a substantial cash donation

right now

to Trump University. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 27, 2020

Just a reminder that as Florida AG, Pam Bondi took $25,000 from Trump to drop Trump U case. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 27, 2020

If you are just tuning in we just heard from Pam Bondi pic.twitter.com/c2l8xtnvMF — Daniel W. Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 22, 2020

This Pam Bondi presentation about Hunter Biden is the Trump team achieving in a Senate trial what Trump couldn’t get Ukraine to do: publicly smear the Bidens. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 27, 2020

Trump made an illegal campaign contribution to Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and she’s the lawyer the Trump defense team chose to talk about corruption? https://t.co/fRBKu0EL2J — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi is engaged in government-sponsored slander of a private citizen. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 27, 2020

Pretty sure Pam Bondi doesn't know why she is speaking to the Senate today, either. https://t.co/cJ5H8Hve9v — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 27, 2020

if only Pam Bondi had put this much energy into investigating #TrumpUniversity … pic.twitter.com/TW0nTAEHVn — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) January 27, 2020

I can't really follow what she's arguing about. It's like listening to somebody get really worked up about a dog show when you don't follow show dogs. "The UNDERCARRIAGE. Are you kidding me. IT'S A POODLE NOT AN AFGHAN." — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 27, 2020