Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz flop during impeachment trial as Adam Schiff swats down their attempted gotcha question
During the question and answer period of President Trump’s impeachment trial this Wednesday, GOP Senators Lindsey Graham (SC) and Ted Cruz (TX) put forth a hypothetical question to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), that was read aloud by Justice John Roberts.
“In Mr. Schiff’s hypothetical, if President Obama had evidence that Mitt Romney’s son was being paid $1 million per year by a corrupt Russian company and Mitt Romney had acted to benefit that company, would Obama have authority to ask that that potential corruption be investigated?” the question read.
Schiff then went to the podium to respond.
“Well first of all, the hypothetical is a bit off, because it presumes that in that hypothetical that President Obama was acting corruptly or that there was evidence that he was acting corruptly with respect to [Romney’s] son,” Schiff said. “But nonetheless, let’s take your hypothetical on its terms. Would it have been impeachable if Barack Obama had tried to get [former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev] to do an investigation of Mitt Romney, whether it was justified or unjustified? The reality is, for a president to withhold military aid from an ally or in the hypothetical to withhold it to benefit an adversary, to target a political opponent is wrong and corrupt. Period, end of story.”
Schiff went on to say that “if you allow a president to rationalize that conduct, rationalize jeopardizing the nation’s security to benefit himself because he believes that his opponent should be investigated by a foreign power, that is impeachable.”
Watch Schiff’s full answer in the video below:
Trump lawyer caught making ‘ludicrous’ argument that directly undermines the president’s case
Trump attorney Patrick Philbin on Wednesday got caught making a massively wrong legal argument that actually undermines President Donald Trump's case.
Specifically, Philbin cited the 1974 case "United States v. Nixon" to argue that the president has a right to privacy in keeping his conversations with high-ranking government officials, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, confidential.
Attorney Teri Kanefield, however, pointed out on Twitter that the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Nixon and ordered him to turn over recordings he'd made of his private conversations to investigators.
Laurence Tribe dunks on Harvard Law colleague Alan Dershowitz for pushing ‘government by egomania’
The debate over impeachment from two of Harvard Law School's most well-known faculty continued on Wednesday as senators asked questions during President Donald Trump's trial.
Harvard Law constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe has been publicly debating Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is a professor emeritus at the school.
Tribe said Dershowitz "just argued that a president who believes only he can fix it — who thinks his re-election is vital to the nation — can’t be impeached for abusing his power to corrupt the next election in his favor because by definition he’s doing what he thinks best for the country!!"