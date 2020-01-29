Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz flop during impeachment trial as Adam Schiff swats down their attempted gotcha question

During the question and answer period of President Trump’s impeachment trial this Wednesday, GOP Senators Lindsey Graham (SC) and Ted Cruz (TX) put forth a hypothetical question to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), that was read aloud by Justice John Roberts.

“In Mr. Schiff’s hypothetical, if President Obama had evidence that Mitt Romney’s son was being paid $1 million per year by a corrupt Russian company and Mitt Romney had acted to benefit that company, would Obama have authority to ask that that potential corruption be investigated?” the question read.

Schiff then went to the podium to respond.

“Well first of all, the hypothetical is a bit off, because it presumes that in that hypothetical that President Obama was acting corruptly or that there was evidence that he was acting corruptly with respect to [Romney’s] son,” Schiff said. “But nonetheless, let’s take your hypothetical on its terms. Would it have been impeachable if Barack Obama had tried to get [former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev] to do an investigation of Mitt Romney, whether it was justified or unjustified? The reality is, for a president to withhold military aid from an ally or in the hypothetical to withhold it to benefit an adversary, to target a political opponent is wrong and corrupt. Period, end of story.”

Schiff went on to say that “if you allow a president to rationalize that conduct, rationalize jeopardizing the nation’s security to benefit himself because he believes that his opponent should be investigated by a foreign power, that is impeachable.”

Watch Schiff’s full answer in the video below: