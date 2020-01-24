Lindsey Graham completely loses it in Fox News interview — and demands Joe Biden testify
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who voted against having witnesses in the impeachment trial, now is demanding at least one witness in the impeachment trial: former Vice President Joe Biden.
In an interview with top adviser to President Donald Trump, Sean Hannity, Graham said he was ready to leave the United States if Biden isn’t investigated.
“We’re not going to live in that country!” Graham proclaimed.
As a point of fact, the Justice Department has had information on the Bidens for over a year, but has never opened an investigation into it.
Graham went on to say that the fact that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation was just “good government.” In the United States, however, we don’t ask other countries to do our investigations. Similarly, Trump never actually wanted an investigation, just the announcement of one.
Finally, Graham went off, saying that Trump has been investigated for every business deal he’s ever done. Unfortunately, that isn’t true either. Only cases where Trump did something illegal has there been a case. Thus far, all of those cases that have been decided proved Trump was guilty.
You can see the videos below:
Lindsey Graham says he’s not going to live in a country where Trump is investigated and Biden isn’t pic.twitter.com/a02RbksJtk
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2020
Lindsey Graham says Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is “good government” pic.twitter.com/jAl6f9joch
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2020
When did they look at every business deal Trump’s ever done? pic.twitter.com/1K2jt5Vsz3
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Give me a break’: Internet unleashes on ‘snowflakes’ Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for complaint about Schiff
CNN's Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) audibly disputed Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-CA) quotation of a CBS News report threatening senators.
"She shook her head and said, 'No they didn't. No, that's not true,'" Raju reported.
Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso also said that the report was false.
https://twitter.com/GriffinConnolly/status/1220891285910892544
Breaking Banner
Maddow breaks down the evidence against Mike Pompeo: ‘How is he still Secretary of State?’
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow was shocked that Mike Pompeo remains Secretary of State despite all of the damning evidence that has emerged about his role in the Ukraine scandal for which President Donald Trump was impeached.
"Remember there's this thing with this guy Dmytro Firtash? So this Ukrainian oligarch who is charged with serious bribery charges in the United States, he's fighting extradition -- all the money in the world, the Kremlin's man in Ukraine, the prosecutors say he's an upper-echelon associate of Russian organized crimes," Maddow noted. "What is he doing in this story anyway?"
Breaking Banner
LISTEN: ‘Take her out’ tape released an hour after House ended opening arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial
Late on Friday night, ABC News released an audio recording reportedly documenting President Donald Trump ordering associates to "take out" then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
"A recording obtained by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired while speaking at a small gathering that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman -- two former business associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who have since been indicted in New York," ABC News reported.
"The recording appears to contradict statements by Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.," the network said.