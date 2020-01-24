Lindsey Graham exposed as ‘the most shameless man’ in US politics in brutal supercut video
The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan has put together a brutal video showing the two dramatically different faces worn by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before President Donald Trump got elected, and after he got elected.
Hasan, who labels Graham “the most shameless man in American politics,” argues that Graham has made by far the most dramatic change of any Trump-skeptical Republican since the president’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“There’s no position he won’t abandon, no U-turn he won’t perform, no lie that he won’t tell,” he said.
Hasan then proceeds to show footage of Graham scolding reporters for calling Trump a “kook” or a racist — before cutting to footage of Graham denouncing Trump in exactly those terms.
“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” Graham said at one point.
Hasan then accuses Graham of lying under oath when he swore to be a fair and impartial juror at the president’s impeachment trial, despite saying just weeks earlier that no one should see him as an impartial juror.
He also hammers Graham for saying that he would need to see evidence of a crime before voting to remove Trump from office, even though he said no crime was required to impeach former President Bill Clinton in 1999.
“Impeachment is about cleansing the office!” he told the Senate more than 20 years ago.
“The office that needs cleansing most,” quips Hasan. “Is the office of the senior senator from South Carolina.”
Watch the video below.
Fox & Friends audience revolts after Geraldo Rivera hammers ‘diminished’ Rudy Giuliani
"Fox & Friends" hosts were shocked by Geraldo Rivera's blunt assessment of Rudy Giuliani -- who had appeared on the show a short time earlier.
President Donald Trump's attorney spun wild claims about Joe Biden's dealings in Ukraine, as the Senate considers impeachment charges involving Giuliani's own actions there and the president's pressure scheme against its government, and Rivera expressed shock and alarm.
New report blows the lid off a shadowy Christian nationalist group’s effort to re-write the law
Bills that that are popping up in Tennessee and other states which seek to discriminate against LGBTQ people and bring religion into the public sphere are no coincidence; they're the result of a coordinate effort by Project Blitz -- a consortium of three Christian nationalist groups: the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, the National Legal Foundation, and the Wallbuilders.
Washington Monthly spoke to Fred Clarkson, who's been studying the Christian right for decades, and he says that these bills "reflect the theocratic vision that’s animated a meaningful portion of the Christian Right for some time." According to Clarkson, Project Blitz's strategy is to divide their "model legislation" into three categories, depending on how much opposition each bill is expected to receive:
