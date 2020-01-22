Lindsey Graham goes berserk at impeachment presser: ‘I’m not covering up anything, I’m exposing your hatred!’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“If I was the president, I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all,” Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. “I wouldn’t give them the time of day! They’re on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump.”
“To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing!” he continued. “I’m exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!”
Watch the entire rant below from C-SPAN.
Commentary
Trump’s infuriating sham of an impeachment trial confirms our worst fears
So, this is what rot in American politics looks like.
It arrives in the padded cats-feet of mostly polite testimony and argument, of tipping hats and heads to Misters, Ma’ams and Senators, and then slowly twisting the knife of majority-dictated rules to turn search for what’s happened into ridicule and sneer.
If you were unsure before, there are 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats and independents in the Senate, and by the end of a long, uncomfortable day of deciding on rules for a Senate “trial” of Donald Trump, the 53-47 outcome was heard 11 times, each aimed at undercutting any sense of actually acknowledging that there was anything wrong with running a rogue shakedown campaign from the White House for personal political gain.