Lindsey Graham screeches at reporters over impeachment: Trump ‘did nothing wrong in his mind’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a close ally of President Donald Trump, on Thursday complained that the president’s impeachment trial should end QUICKLY because the American people “need a break.”
“I love Joe Biden but I can tell you if the name was Trump, there would be a lot of questions asked,” Graham said moments before House managers were expected to argue for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. “I want the public to understand, the claim Democrats are making — there’s no there there.”
ADVERTISEMENT
According to Graham, if Trump “thought he was doing something wrong, he would probably shut up about it.”
“The president believes that the Ukraine interfered in out election,” Graham continued. “I can tell you without any doubt it was the Russians who hacked into the DNC. It was not the Ukrainians. I cannot say that there was nobody in the Ukraine that had worked with [Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort] that did a number on him. I don’t know.”
“All I can tell you is from the president’s point of view, he did nothing wrong in his mind,” the South Carolina Republican insisted.
When it came to calling Joe and Hunter Biden as witnesses, Graham said that he preferred to “end this thing sooner rather than later.”
“I want the American people to pick the next president, not me,” he added. “And so I think the best thing to happen is to have oversight of Ukrainian potential misconduct and move on to the election. I am not going to use my vote to extend the trial.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“The country needs a break from this,” Graham said. “If you think there’s a whistleblower problem, we can deal with that outside impeachment.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a close ally of President Donald Trump, on Thursday complained that the president's impeachment trial should end QUICKLY because the American people "need a break."
"I love Joe Biden but I can tell you if the name was Trump, there would be a lot of questions asked," Graham said moments before House managers were expected to argue for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. "I want the public to understand, the claim Democrats are making -- there's no there there."
According to Graham, if Trump "thought he was doing something wrong, he would probably shut up about it."
According to a report from Axios, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking his cues from Donald Trump's 2016 presidential race playbook and his seemingly endless supply of money to knock the president down more than few notches as well as elevate his own run for the Oval Office.
According to Margaret Talev and Mike Allen of Axios, they visited Bloomberg's Times Square headquarters on Wednesday and found a well-oiled -- and financed -- machine that seems more focused on damaging the president as it is pushing the Bloomberg candidacy.
Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shot down a proposal from Donald Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz that the president's defense team should get one witness for every witness that the Democratic impeachment managers get, saying that is not how real trials work.
Appearing on Fox News, Dershowitz attempted to make the case that Republicans should be allowed to call in Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a matter of fairness, saying, "If I were a defense lawyer in a case and they were trying to prosecute my client for making statements about corruption that weren't true, the first witness I'd call is the witness about whom the conversation took place. so, of course, you could never have witnesses here without Hunter Biden being a central witness."