Lisa Murkowski lashes out at ‘all sides’ after her vote against impeachment trial witnesses: ‘I’m just going to chill’

Published

37 mins ago

on

Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski complained about “all sides” while leaving the U.S. Capitol following the end of the second week of Trump’s impeachment trial.

Murkowski, unlike senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT), voted against allowing witnesses in the trial.

She lashed out at “all sides” while speaking with reporters.

“We started with a flawed product and I’m at that point where I’m frustrated and disappointed, angry at all sides,” Murkowski said. “Angry at all sides.”

She also announced she had made up her mind on whether to convict Trump, but would not share her decision.

“Will I share it with you tonight? I’ve had so much much drama today. I’m just going to chill,” she said.

Trump could end up in another damning legal battle — this time with John Bolton over his book

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's White House may be headed for another legal battle, if the email exchange John Bolton's lawyer released is any indication.

This week, the White House released a statement that they sent Bolton saying that parts of his unpublished manuscript are classified.

"The manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information," wrote NSC senior director for records Ellen Knight.

“We do not believe any of that information could reasonably be considered classified,” Bolton's lawyer Chuck Cooper wrote. The word “reasonably” is likely to become the key point of their argument.

Jimmy Kimmel rips GOP senators for being on ‘the wrong side of history’ with #ImpeachmentTrialSham

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC blasted Senate Republicans on Friday for voting to block witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Using the hashtag #ImpeachmentTrialSham -- which was trending at #1 nationwide on Twitter -- Kimmel posted a composite image of the 51 GOP senators who voted against allowing witnesses.

Kimmel said, "This is what the wrong side of history looks like."

Republicans have been receiving harsh criticism for the vote.

In Colorado, embattled Republican Sen. Cory Gardner was blasted as "Cover-Up Cory."

