Lisa Murkowski lashes out at ‘all sides’ after her vote against impeachment trial witnesses: ‘I’m just going to chill’

Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski complained about “all sides” while leaving the U.S. Capitol following the end of the second week of Trump’s impeachment trial.

Murkowski, unlike senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT), voted against allowing witnesses in the trial.

She lashed out at “all sides” while speaking with reporters.

“We started with a flawed product and I’m at that point where I’m frustrated and disappointed, angry at all sides,” Murkowski said. “Angry at all sides.”

She also announced she had made up her mind on whether to convict Trump, but would not share her decision.

“Will I share it with you tonight? I’ve had so much much drama today. I’m just going to chill,” she said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been tight-lipped on her final vote, told reporters on her way out of the Capitol she has made her mind but wouldn’t tell anyone her decision.

