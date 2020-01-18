Macron rushed from Paris theatre during protest
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife were rushed from a Paris theatre late Friday after protesters tried to burst in and disrupt the performance.
Riot police were out in force as dozens of people staged a demonstration outside the theatre where Macron and Brigitte were watching “The Fly”.
About 30 protesters tried to enter the building housing the renowned Bouffes du Nord theatre after some people in the audience tweeted the presence of France’s first couple, presidential staff said.
The pair “were secured” for several minutes and later returned to their seats to finish watching the play, they said.
Police said they prevented the protesters from getting into the theatre in the 10th district of Paris, which lies several kilometres from the president’s Elysee Palace’s residence.
The Macrons, who occasionally slip out to enjoy a dinner or play in the French capital, finally left the theatre under police escort.
“All together, general strike,” protesters shouted during the stand-off with riot police that lasted around an hour.
The demonstration took place on the 44th day of a crippling strike against the Macron government’s proposed pension reforms.
Though it is now easing, the strike has snarled train and metro traffic and caused misery for millions of commuters in Paris especially.
Macron’s staff were defiant after Friday’s events.
“The president will continue to attend plays as he is used to doing. He will watch out to defend creative freedom to ensure it is not undermined by violent political acts,” a Macron aide said.
Making few public appearances for weeks, Macron last mixed with the crowds when he visited the northern city of Amiens in November before his retirement reforms were announced.
Critics say it will effectively force millions of people to work longer for a smaller pension.
Pope praises fishermen who clean up polluted seas
Pope Francis on Saturday praised fishermen cleaning up polluted seas by collecting the rubbish caught in their nets and bringing it back to land to dispose of it.
Fishermen from San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy, who voluntarily collect around a tonne of litter a week and then sort it to be recycled where possible, met Francis at the Vatican.
"I would like to express my particular appreciation for the seabed clean-up," Francis told them.
"This initiative is very important, both for the large amount of waste, especially plastic waste, that you have recovered, and -- and I would say above all -- because it can and is already becoming a repeatable model in other areas of Italy and abroad".
Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law says she will not vote for the president in 2020
"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," the "Project Runway" host told host Andy Cohen in a segment which aired Thursday night. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020."
CNN legal analyst argues Trump’s new ‘reality show’ legal team could blow up in his face
President Donald Trump’s new legal team for his defense in the Senate impeachment trial is stocked with big names and celebrities, most notably Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, and the White House clearly hopes their supposed gravitas will help win a victory in public opinion. But CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey argued Friday that Trump’s picks could actually backfire.
“It’s obviously in keeping with the president’s reality show instincts, the big dramatic reveal, bringing back characters from last season — the last impeachment!” she said, referring specifically to Starr’s role in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. “This has all the theatrical elements that the president loves. That said, I do think this is something that potentially is going to backfire on the president.”