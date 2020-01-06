Quantcast
Maddow breaks down the ‘absolutely mind-bending’ Trump development — impacting Iran and Iraq

Published

1 min ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC focused on one key development in Washington, DC that could have key impacts in President Donald Trump’s “impeachment trial” — that also could have key ramifications for America’s foreign policy in both Iran and Iraq.

The host noted that one of the key facts in the abuse of power article of impeachment against Trump is that Vice President Mike Pence was expected to deliver the quid pro quo during a meeting with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Maddow reported that expectation was revealed by Eric Chewning, who at the time served as chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

In an email about the meeting, Chewning wrote, “we expect the issue to be resolved then.”

“Eric Chewning has just suddenly resigned his job,” Maddow noted.

The host explained how the resignation could mean that Chewning could be a potential witness in the impeachment trial.

The event could also have major implications for America in the Middle East, explaining how the Pentagon spent Monday confused about whether or not all U.S. troops will be withdrawing from Iraq.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
