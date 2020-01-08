Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country’s Gulf coast, a US monitor said.
The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.
State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country’s sole nuclear power plant.
The latest quake comes exactly a fortnight after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same area, without causing any casualties or major damage.
The Bushehr plant, which produces 1,000 megawatts of power, was completed by Russia after years of delay and officially handed over in September 2013.
In 2016, Russian and Iranian firms began building two additional 1,000-megawatt reactors at Bushehr. Their construction was expected to take 10 years.
Philippines sending ship and planes to evacuate workers from Iraq
The Philippines will dispatch cargo planes and a ship to help evacuate Filipino migrant workers from Iraq after ordering its citizens to leave following an Iranian missile strike targeting US troops, officials said Wednesday.
Manila issued the mandatory evacuation order for its nationals after the Islamic republic carried out its first act of promised revenge for the US killing last week of a top Iranian general.
About 1,600 Filipino workers are in Iraq -- among some two million of their countrymen across the Middle East -- as part of a vast diaspora that is a key pillar of the economy.
Breaking Banner
Economists ‘surprised Americans aren’t revolting’ over $8,000 tax they pay each year due to for-profit healthcare system
Highlighting the thousands of dollars American households are forced to pay in healthcare costs that people in other wealthy countries save thanks to universal healthcare plans, two top economists wondered aloud this weekend why Americans have accepted increasingly high costs and poor health outcomes for decades.
At the annual meeting of the American Economic Association in San Diego on Saturday, Princeton University economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton said they were "surprised Americans aren't revolting against" the $8,000 per year that U.S. households pay to doctors, hospitals, health insurance companies, the pharmaceutical industry, and the rest of the for-profit healthcare system, compared to what people in other countries.
Breaking Banner
‘War with Iran is madness’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says ‘don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise’
Even as President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night that "all is well" with regard to Iranian strikes at a U.S. military base in Iraq, angry and frustrated progressives hit back at the U.S. leader's reckless drive to war.
"The American people do not want a war with Iran," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told a presidential campaign rally crowd in Brooklyn shortly after the strikes.
Around a dozen Iranian missiles—launched in retaliation for Trump's order last week to assassinate Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani—hit the al-Asad U.S. airbase Tuesday night.