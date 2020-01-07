Quantcast
Major Trump donor charged with obstructing inquiry into shady inauguration donations

California-based venture capitalist Imaad Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, has been charged with criminally obstructing an investigation into whether the inauguration accepted illegal donations from foreign sources.

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors claim that Zuberi took “numerous” steps to illegally thwart their probe into Trump’s inaugural committee that included backdating a $50,000 check and deleting relevant emails.

Prosecutors have also said that Zuberi made a $900,000 donation to Trump’s inauguration that “was in fact funded using money obtained from other sources,” although it did not name the specific sources of the donation.

The Trump inaugural committee itself has so far not been charged with any wrongdoing and prosecutors say that members of the committee were not informed that Zuberi’s donation actually came from other sources.

Zuberi last year agreed to plead guilty to felony tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions from non-U.S. sources.


Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them

For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.

"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."

‘Disturbing’: Trump’s White House blasted for being less transparent than Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman on Monday, but the Saudis released the information to the press nearly 12 hours before the president acknowledged the meeting on Twitter. The White House Correspondents' Association flattened the president for his lack of transparency.

"It is disturbing to see the government of Saudi Arabia have more transparency than the White House about a meeting with the President in the Oval Office," said Jonathan Karl, the president of the WHCA.

"President Trump met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense at the White House yesterday, but the public did not learn about the meeting until the Saudi government released a statement about it today. The Saudi government also released photographs of the President and his senior advisers meeting with the Vice Minister of Defense in the Oval Office. A meeting with a foreign leader in the Oval Office should, at the very least, be on the public schedule with a read-out of the meeting released after it is over. This has been the long-standing precedent for the presidents of both political parties," the statement also said.

