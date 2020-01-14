Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires
Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park’s makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers.
Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the wildlife haven off the coast of South Australia state, there are so many marsupials currently requiring urgent treatment that carers don’t have time to give them names — they are simply referred to by a number.
Among them is Koala Number 64, who was brought in with burns to all four of his paws.
Stretched out on a surgical table in a bustling tent, he has been sedated so the wounds can be examined and treated.
“It’s healing nicely,” says veterinarian Peter Hutchison, explaining the koala had already benefitted from a few days’ of treatment.
Not all rescued koalas have been so lucky. Many are found so badly injured that they need to be euthanised.
Steven Selwood, South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management team leader at the hospital, says around 46,000 koalas were thought to be on the island before this year’s bushfires.
It is estimated as few as 9,000 remain, Selwood says, describing the figure as “pretty devastating”.
“The fires here were particularly ferocious and fast-moving so we’re seeing a lot less injured wildlife than in other fires,” he tells AFP.
“A lot of the wildlife was incinerated.”
Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the country’s koala population had taken an “extraordinary hit” as a result of bushfires that have raged for months, suggesting they could be listed as “endangered” for the first time.
Kangaroo Island is the only place in Australia where the population is entirely free of chlamydia — a sexually transmitted infection also found in humans that is fatal to koalas.
That has made them a key “insurance population” for the future of the species — and even more crucial now that large numbers have died in bushfires on the Australian mainland.
Almost half of Kangaroo Island has been razed by fire and an estimated 80 percent of koala habitat wiped out.
This widespread destruction has left rescuers with a tricky proposition — what to do with the animals once they have recovered.
For now, that issue is on the back burner as teams of vets work overtime to save as many as possible.
“He’s going to need another week (to recover) and will need to be kept caged after that,” Hutchinson tells AFP as he wraps a pink bandage around Number 64’s paw.
“Because there’s no habitat for him to go back to at this time.”
© 2020 AFP
Trump’s spiritual adviser said a suicidal gay teen should have opted for ‘gay conversion therapy’
A 2004 book written by Dallas megachurch pastor and Trump spiritual adviser, Robert Jeffress, is getting some renewed attention for its promotion of the discredited "gay conversion therapy" thanks to a recent report from Media Matters.
In the book, Jeffress wrote about a high school senior named “Susan” who had just revealed to the world that she is gay. When Jeffress asked her how she thinks God feels about her sexuality, Susan replied that she now understands that God "created me with these desires, desires that I have had since I was a little girl."
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell: ‘There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday admitted that there is "little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus" supporting a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
At a press conference, McConnell told reporters that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday.
“There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss," McConnell said.
The Majority Leader went on to suggest that Republicans would call their own witnesses if Democrats insist on having having new testimony.
"I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that Democrats want to call would be called," he said.
‘Mueller told us this would keep happening’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence expert says Russian hacks are ‘the new normal’
In an MSNBC panel discussion Tuesday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, warned that American law has not kept up with technology. As a result, the laws and regulations on international hacking are ambiguous. The recent act by Russia to hack the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma to search for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is exactly what former special counsel Robert Mueller cautioned would happen in 2020.
"We have been told, including by Bob Mueller, that Russians were doing this in an ongoing fashion," said Figliuzzi. "This is the new battlefield. This is the new normal. We're going to see this go on and on and on. And it may be Joe Biden that this is about right now, but every candidate should hunker down and get ready for foreign influence, hacking and propaganda."