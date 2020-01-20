Malaysia says it won’t be the world’s ‘garbage dump’ as it returns waste to the US and 12 other coutries
Malaysia has sent back 150 shipping containers of plastic waste to mostly wealthier nations, with the Southeast Asian country saying Monday it would not be the world’s “garbage dump”.
The region has been flooded with plastic from more developed economies such as the United States and Britain since 2018, after China — which previously boasted a massive recycling industry — ordered a halt to most imports.
Many Chinese recycling businesses moved to Malaysia after the ban took effect, leading to huge quantities of plastic being shipped in without permits and flooding small communities.
Governments across the region are now sending back illegally imported plastic, and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said Malaysia had returned 150 shipping containers carrying 3,737 metric tons to places including France, Britain and the United States.
Officials hope to send back another 110 containers in the near future, 60 of which came from the US, Yeo said.
Authorities “will take the necessary steps to ensure that Malaysia does not become the garbage dump of the world”, she added.
The environment ministry “will continue to wage war against pollution, including plastic waste”, she told reporters in the northern city of Butterworth, home to a major port from where some containers were sent back.
The exporting countries and shipping lines covered the cost of returning the containers.
“We don’t want to pay a single cent,” the minister said.
“People dump their rubbish into your country, we are not supposed to pay them to send it back.”
The containers were sent to 13 countries, with 43 returned to France, 42 to Britain, 17 to the US and 11 to Canada.
Several Southeast Asian countries have sent back unwanted waste in recent months. Indonesia has returned hundreds of containers to their countries of origin and the Philippines returned a huge shipment of garbage to Canada.
Dust storms and giant hail batter bushfire-weary Australia
Thunderstorms and giant hail battered parts of Australia's east coast on Monday after "apocalyptic" dust storms swept across drought-stricken areas, as extreme weather patterns collided in the bushfire-fatigued country.
Australia has since October been overwhelmed by an unprecedented bushfire season made worse by climate change.
Swathes of the country have burned, hundreds of millions of animals have died, more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed and at least 29 lives have been lost.
Violent hail storms pelted the capital Canberra on Monday, with footage showing the storm ripping branches off trees.
North Korean defector numbers to South lowest since 2001
The number of North Koreans defecting to the South dropped to its lowest in nearly two decades last year, Seoul said Monday, continuing a downward trend as Pyongyang tightens controls on movement.
Some 1,047 North Koreans arrived in the democratic South last year, down from 1,137 in 2018, according to data released by the unification ministry.
It was the lowest figure since 2001.
The number relates specifically to those arriving in the South, rather than those leaving the North.
The vast majority of defectors from the impoverished North, which suffers chronic food shortages and is subject to UN Security Council sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, go first to China.