Marie Yovanovitch wants official investigation into why Trump associates were spying on her

Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch learned along with the rest of the world Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s lawyer and associates were monitoring her, following her and speculating on whether they could pay bodyguards could harm her in some way.

A series of WhatsApp messages were revealed by Parnas between him and Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde, who said that he knew people in Ukraine who could monitor Yovanovitch and act on behalf of their interests.

Through her attorney, Yovanovitch released a statement trusting that an investigation into Hyde would be forthcoming.

“Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing. We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened,” the statement said.

In a call with the Ukraine president, Trump alleged that the ambassador was “going to go through some things.” It clearly reveals the president knew what was going on with his allies.