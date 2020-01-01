Mass evacuations ordered for Australia as brushfires take over the country

The brushfires have gotten so bad in Australia the continent is now facing mass evacuations, 7News reported.

Gas, food and water are beginning to run out on the New South Wales South Coast, Axios explained.

“Residents and tourists have been forced to sleep in their cars or public buildings, according to multiple reports,” the report said.

According to The Currier Mail, half a billion animals have perished in the bushfires that have swept the country.

Nearly half a billion animals have died in the Australian bushfires, 5 million hectares burned, at least 11 people dead. #NSWfires #NSWbushfires #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/xxxetoNl2x — Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) December 30, 2019

Heartbreaking footage of kangaroos fleeing has been captured in Monaro, NSW, as bushfires close in. For more fire updates: https://t.co/m3qKpIZsu5 pic.twitter.com/Jo6MDtuygC — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) December 31, 2019

On Tuesday, thousands were stranded on the beach after all evacuation routes were blocked in the town of Mallacoota. The residents were forced to flee to the water and be rescued there.

The report also said that a firenado (a tornado of fire) lifted a truck off the ground.

At least nine people have died in the fires since Christmas Day, according to a report from the Guardian. It raised the death toll to 18 since November.

If you want to donate to help, there are some links to organizations here.

You can see one video from one person struggling to evacuate below:

