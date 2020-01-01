Mass evacuations ordered for Australia as brushfires take over the country
The brushfires have gotten so bad in Australia the continent is now facing mass evacuations, 7News reported.
Gas, food and water are beginning to run out on the New South Wales South Coast, Axios explained.
“Residents and tourists have been forced to sleep in their cars or public buildings, according to multiple reports,” the report said.
According to The Currier Mail, half a billion animals have perished in the bushfires that have swept the country.
Nearly half a billion animals have died in the Australian bushfires, 5 million hectares burned, at least 11 people dead. #NSWfires #NSWbushfires #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/xxxetoNl2x
— Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) December 30, 2019
Heartbreaking footage of kangaroos fleeing has been captured in Monaro, NSW, as bushfires close in.
For more fire updates: https://t.co/m3qKpIZsu5 pic.twitter.com/Jo6MDtuygC
— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) December 31, 2019
On Tuesday, thousands were stranded on the beach after all evacuation routes were blocked in the town of Mallacoota. The residents were forced to flee to the water and be rescued there.
The report also said that a firenado (a tornado of fire) lifted a truck off the ground.
At least nine people have died in the fires since Christmas Day, according to a report from the Guardian. It raised the death toll to 18 since November.
If you want to donate to help, there are some links to organizations here.
You can see one video from one person struggling to evacuate below:
Indonesia New Year flood death toll doubles to 18: official
The death toll from floods that hit Indonesia's capital region jumped to 18, authorities said Thursday, as torrential rains on New Year's Eve caused landslides and left vast swathes of the megalopolis submerged.
Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters, and the Southeast Asian nation's disaster agency warned the number killed could increase.
Local media reports said as many as 21 people were dead or missing.
"We're still updating the figures from various sources and there is a possibility that the toll could increase," National disaster agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said Thursday.
