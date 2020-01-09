Matt Gaetz says he will vote with Democrats on House’s war powers resolution

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a close ally of President Donald Trump’s, will vote against his friend having power to go to war without Congress.

“Killing Soleimani was the right decision,” he said, according to a Bloomberg reporter.

However, he doesn’t agree with getting into a prolonged war in the Middle East. It’s a sentiment that Trump once shared when running for president in 2016. Gaetz said is the “wrong decision.”

! Matt Gaetz says he will vote for the House's war powers resolution "Killing Soleimani was the right decision," he says But getting into a prolonged war in the Middle East is the "wrong decision." — Daniel Flatley (@DanielPFlatley) January 9, 2020

Gaetz joins many other Republicans who have spoken out against Trump’s unchecked power to attack Iran at will. Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT) have been two of the loudest Republicans supporting the Democrats’ bill.

Gaetz sent out the following tweet about the matter:

I represent more troops than any other member of this body. I buried one of them earlier today at Arlington. If our servicemembers have the courage to fight and die in these wars, Congress ought to have the courage to vote for or against them. I’m voting for this resolution. pic.twitter.com/cSCBG7CmIm — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 9, 2020