‘Maybe Trump is protecting somebody else’: CNN asks why Trump wants to get vapes ‘back on the market shortly’

President Donald Trump entered his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala to questions from the press. One dealt with Trump inserting himself into the vaping crisis that is taking down young people with serious lung diseases. Trump had promised that he would protect children against vaping, and even announced that he would ban flavored cartridges. However, he seems to have caved into the vaping lobby.

Trump told the press that people have died from vaping but “we think we understand why.”

“So, we’re doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very shortly,” he said.

Trump claimed the children must be protected, but then said, “at the same time we have a very big industry — it’s become a very big industry. We’re going to take care of the industry.”

CNN medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen noted that it seems the president has caved into the industry over American children.

“So, at the end he says, things will be back on the market very, very shortly,” said Cohen. “Why in the world would he want to put products back on the market that doctors say are hurting children? Doctors say this simply doesn’t make sense. But here’s where it might make sense. Maybe President Trump has allegiances other than to children ask maybe just not about protecting children but about protecting somebody else?”

