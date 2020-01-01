‘Maybe Trump is protecting somebody else’: CNN asks why Trump wants to get vapes ‘back on the market shortly’
President Donald Trump entered his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala to questions from the press. One dealt with Trump inserting himself into the vaping crisis that is taking down young people with serious lung diseases. Trump had promised that he would protect children against vaping, and even announced that he would ban flavored cartridges. However, he seems to have caved into the vaping lobby.
Trump told the press that people have died from vaping but “we think we understand why.”
“So, we’re doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very shortly,” he said.
Trump claimed the children must be protected, but then said, “at the same time we have a very big industry — it’s become a very big industry. We’re going to take care of the industry.”
CNN medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen noted that it seems the president has caved into the industry over American children.
“So, at the end he says, things will be back on the market very, very shortly,” said Cohen. “Why in the world would he want to put products back on the market that doctors say are hurting children? Doctors say this simply doesn’t make sense. But here’s where it might make sense. Maybe President Trump has allegiances other than to children ask maybe just not about protecting children but about protecting somebody else?”
See the report below:
CNN
‘Maybe Trump is protecting somebody else’: CNN asks why Trump wants to get vapes ‘back on the market shortly’
President Donald Trump entered his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve gala to questions from the press. One dealt with Trump inserting himself into the vaping crisis that is taking down young people with serious lung diseases. Trump had promised that he would protect children against vaping, and even announced that he would ban flavored cartridges. However, he seems to have caved into the vaping lobby.
Trump told the press that people have died from vaping but "we think we understand why."
"So, we're doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very shortly," he said.
Breaking Banner
Watch Anderson Cooper own one of Trump’s biggest Hollywood supporters during NYE special
Anderson Cooper threw shade at one of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Hollywood during CNN's New Year's Eve special with Andy Cohen.
The two were looking back at last year when they did shots every hour as the countdown neared midnight.
Cohen read tweets by people commenting on the pair, including one by actor James Woods, who own agent fired him for his support of President Donald Trump.
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1080026231158894592
CNN
‘The trial will be about Trump’ no matter how desperately the president wants to talk Biden: Law professor
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," UNC Law professor Michael Gerhardt explained why President Donald Trump's cannot shift the blame off himself in the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president, Michael, is obviously consumed on Twitter today by impeachment," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "He's been talking about this, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins is open to having witnesses, but said it is premature to decide on witnesses before evidence is presented, which certainly comes from what we're hearing from Mitch McConnell. How do you interpret her comment?"
"I think there are two things going on here, and they are somewhat related," said Gerhardt, who testified as an expert witness before the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry. "The first is that Susan Collins is in a tough re-election campaign, and so she wants to be able to show some independence, particularly from the majority leader, that she's going to question to some extent what he's done. It remains to be seen whether she will do anything different than the majority leader, as you just pointed out, it may well be she'll end up following him, and so this expression of concern may turn out to be illusory."