McConnell claims he wants Trump’s impeachment to be like Clinton’s — but he’s leaving out a lot: Congressman
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he plans to proceed with President Donald Trump’s trial the way former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial worked in the late 1990s. The problem, however, is he’s already shown he isn’t following that format.
In an MSNBC interview, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said that the Clinton trial had over 40 witnesses in preliminary hearings. Trump, by contrast, is blocking first-hand witnesses from complying with subpoenas.
“I respect [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s] judgment as to what the right time will be to send over the articles of impeachment,” Van Hollen said. “Because of her action, we’ve had a very public discussion throughout the country about what constitutes a fair trial and the fact that witnesses and documents are essential to that fair trial. I don’t think we would have seen that level of attention. What you would have seen if Mitch McConnell had gotten those articles, he would have immediately launched into the proceedings the way he wants to without that discussion.”
Today there is far more pressure on Senators to hold a fair trial, he said.
“I mean, my goodness, we had John Bolton, who we know from Dr. Fiona Hill’s testimony, describe the president’s holdup of Ukraine aid as a drug deal,” Van Hollen recalled. “And you still got people like Mitch McConnell and Republicans who don’t think that the guy who is witness to the drug deal should come and give personal testimony? President Trump, on December 13th, said he wanted Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, to testify at a Senate trial. Well, we do too.”
He said what Pelosi has done is focus more attention on these facts and fight for a fair trial. Interestingly, Republicans complained that the House investigation was going too fast, and they wanted Democrats to wait until court trials were decided on the subpoenas and requested documents. Those cases still have not been completed, but now Republicans are complaining Democrats are taking too long.
“I would finally say on this point that Mitch McConnell says he wants to do this like the Clinton trial,” Van Hollen closed. “Well, in the Clinton trial, as you know, all the witnesses they wanted to call had already testified under oath in previous proceedings. In this case, none of the witnesses that we want to call have testified under oath in previous proceedings because the president has blocked them from doing it. So, at some point, we’re going to have a vote on this fundamental issue of fairness in a trial. And I think Speaker Pelosi’s strategy has helped highlight the importance of this issue.”
Watch his comments below:
Seth Meyers does epic super-cut of Trump’s sniffling, stuttering mess of a speech
"Late Night" comedian Seth Meyers came back from the holiday break to a country on the brink of war. In his Wednesday night show, Meyers reviewed the "sniffling" and "stuttering" mess of President Donald Trump's address to the nation.
The problems began when Trump entered the hallway on the second floor of the White House from the double doors of the Blue Room. Behind him was a flood of light that Meyers said looked remarkably similar to nuclear Mr. Burns glowing with radiation poisoning.
"And like Mr. Burns, Trump claimed to want peace, but the whole thing was incoherent and bizarre," Meyers continued. "For example, after he descended from his blue tractor beam, he launched into the speech before he addressed the audience."
Shiite militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting US forces: Officials told members of Congress
A new report from the Daily Beast explained that the officials that briefed members of Congress Wednesday revealed that there is a fear Shiite militias in Iraq could attack United States military forces.
In multiple briefings, elected members in both chambers of Congress were told it might be more likely because Qassem Suleimani has a greater strategic influence.
"One of the sources said concerns include the possibility that the militias may try to avenge Suleimani's death by targeting U.S. troops," the report said. "Another said Soleimani acted as 'somewhat of a check' on the militias, and that no other Iranian official has the same ability to keep them from operating without a strategy."
Newly released docs reveal the lengths to which the Trump administration tried to stop Ukraine ambassador from testifying
On Wednesday, watchdog group American Oversight published 42 new documents turned over by the State Department regarding the scheme to use military aid to pressure Ukraine into producing dirt against former Vice President Joe Biden.
One of the key facts detailed in the documents is a series of emails in which a State Department attorney instructed former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch not to testify in the impeachment inquiry in the House — an instruction she emphatically rebuffed.