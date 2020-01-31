McConnell on the verge of pulling off the ‘unthinkable’ thanks to his shrewd behind the scenes maneuvering: analysis
In an analysis for CNN today, Chris Cillizza had some cautious praise for Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), saying that he managed to pull off a “near-impossible feat” in regards to President Trump’s impeachment trial.
“With Tennessee GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander’s announcement late Thursday night that he would vote against calling witnesses, it now looks very, very likely that not only will there be no witnesses — the first time that has been the case in a Senate impeachment trial — but that the entire trial could wrap up by Friday night or early Saturday morning,” Cillizza writes.
It was a feat made possible due to the fact that McConnell “has carefully — and quietly — executed a strategy designed to keep his conference in line on key votes.”
As we all wait for Alexander's decision, I keep coming back to this: All 15 previous Senate impeachment trials have had witnesses.
Is Trump really going to be the one guy in American history to get acquitted without even having to have witnesses testify in his Senate trial?
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 31, 2020
Cillizza contends that it was all due to McConnell’s “power play” earlier this month where he “knee-capped” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s effort to get him to make concessions by holding onto the two articles of impeachment passed by the House, and then proceeded to lay low — only to reemerge this week to tell his colleagues in a closed-door session that Republicans did not yet have the votes to block witnesses.
“But he also put a strategy in place: emphasize the fact that lots and lots of witnesses were called in the House impeachment proceedings and make very clear to on-the-fence senators that Democrats would never be satisfied with only one witness — even if that witness was former national security adviser John Bolton,” Cillizza writes. “They would ask for more witnesses post-Bolton and the trial could go on for weeks or even months. And that would hurt any and all vulnerable Republicans on the ballot this November.”
As things play out, it’s looking more and more likely that Trump will be acquitted before Super Bowl Sunday, “which was unthinkable 10 days ago and is a testament to McConnell’s skills as a persuader and vote-counting virtuoso.”
Taylor Swift fires off a surprisingly harsh attack on ‘Trump in a wig’ Marsha Blackburn in new documentary
In her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, singer Taylor Swift takes aim at Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and compares her to Trump in a scene where the entertainer is shown reacting to Blackburn's victory in the 2018 race that saw her become the first female senator to represent Tennessee -- a state that both Swift and Blackburn call home.
"She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she's Trump in a wig," Swift says. "She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world."
French citizen evacuated from China hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms
A French citizen evacuated by plane with 179 others from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said Friday.
On landing at a military base near the southern port city of Marseille, "the person was directly transferred to Timone hospital and will obviously be tested," said the minister, who met the passengers on arrival.
The plane was the first sent by France to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.The remaining passengers were taken to a seaside holiday camp, where they will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.
Announcing the flight on Wednesday, Buzyn had said that it would be reserved for people "who show no symptoms" of the virus that has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000 in mainland China, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.
‘Give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued’: Conservative lashes party for selling out to Trump
Anticipating that the Republican-controlled Senate will shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without ever hearing a witness and then move on to giving him a pass despite evidence of corruption, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin declared her former party unsalvageable.
In a column for the Washington Post, the longtime political pundit suggested that Republicans could have at least gone through the motions of hearing witnesses knowing that there would never be enough votes -- a two-thirds majority -- to oust the president from the Oval Office.