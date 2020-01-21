McConnell’s rules only permit senators to drink water or milk during Senate trial: report

Rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will prevent senators from having a Coke and a smile while attending the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told journalist Matt Laslo that senators will only be allowed to drink water or milk during the trial.

Scott did not explain the reasoning behind the rule.

Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

🥛 Yep, milk and water. You can’t drink Coke or coffee or anything else in the Senate, but an exception was made for milk in 1966 when Minority Leader Everett Dirksen wanted milk with lunch. It’s stuck in the rules ever since. https://t.co/EpLCWp7s1K — Dan Shea (@dryanshea) January 21, 2020