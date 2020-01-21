Quantcast
McConnell’s rules only permit senators to drink water or milk during Senate trial: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will prevent senators from having a Coke and a smile while attending the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told journalist Matt Laslo that senators will only be allowed to drink water or milk during the trial.

Scott did not explain the reasoning behind the rule.

There are more people in battleground states who want Trump removed than approve of his presidency: report

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is quickly losing support among the American people, but more critical, he's losing support in battleground states he needs to be reelected in 2020.

As the Washington Post pointed out, the recent CNN poll shows a swing in the approval rating for the president. Not only has the president lost support among women, he's lost support among his own loyalists, who admit that Trump is guilty.

‘Pierre Delecto — A Profile in Courage’: Internet erupts after ‘coward’ Mitt Romney caves to McConnell’s rules

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was blasted online on Tuesday after he suggested that he would back Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Romney told CNN's Manu Raju that he generally supports rules set by McConnell even though it could force the portions of the trial to air after midnight or mean that no witnesses are called.

Twitter users erupted by slamming Romney for being a "coward" and not having a "spine." Read some of the tweets below.

‘Weasel’ McConnell blasted for lying in his Senate impeachment speech about following the Clinton precedent

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) falsely claimed on Tuesday that his proposed impeachment trial rules are the same rules that were used in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial -- and he's getting raked over the coals for it.

Attorney Neal Katyal in particular called out McConnell for not issuing any guarantee about securing documents in witnesses for the trial that could offer more insight into President Donald Trump's actions.

"He will do anything, and say anything, to try to prevent the American people from learning the truth," Katyal wrote of McConnell. "It should be simple -- if the President’s behavior was perfect and beautiful, why are they so afraid of documents and witnesses?"

