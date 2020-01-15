Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Avenatti jailed for allegedly hiding $1 million from his 2nd ex-wife and other creditors

Published

56 mins ago

on

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested while out on bail.

“Los Angeles attorney Michael Avenatti engaged in fraud and money laundering to hide $1 million from one of his ex-wives and other creditors after his March arrest, federal prosecutors allege in newly filed court papers,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “Avenatti, who is awaiting trial on three federal indictments, was arrested again late Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles and remained in custody Wednesday morning, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal prosecutors are hoping a judge will revoke Avenatti’s bail at a Wednesday hearing in Orange County.

“In documents filed in federal court in Santa Ana, they allege that Avenatti received the $1 million in legal fees in April as part of a client’s settlement, but concealed the money from his second ex-wife Lisa Storie, his former law partner Jason Frank, tax authorities and other creditors,” the LA Times explained. “Avenatti’s latest arrest took place at a California State Bar Court hearing where the bar was seeking to block him from practicing law while he faces fraud, extortion and other charges in the three federal indictments. Prosecutors and the State Bar say he stole millions of dollars from his own clients.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Do you paint houses, too?’ Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump is a mobster with line from The Irishman

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised eyebrows on Wednesday during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives as she sent two articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

"The president of the United States, in using appropriated funds enacted in a bipartisan way by this Congress, funds that were meant to help the Ukraine fight the Russians -- the president considered that his private ATM machine, I guess," Pelosi said. "And said he could say to the president [of Ukraine], he could make -- 'do me a favor.'"

"Do me a favor? Do you paint houses too? What is this?" Pelosi wondered. "Do me a favor?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerously uninformed’ Trump ‘toyed with’ awarding himself the Medal of Freedom: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump’s most widely ridiculed assertions is that he is a “very stable genius,” and that line is used in an ironic way in the title of the forthcoming Philip Rucker/Carol D. Leonnig book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — ironic because the book depicts Trump as being the opposite of stable during his time in the White House.

The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the 417-page book, which has a Tuesday, January 21 release date on Amazon — and according to the Post’s Ashley Parker, “A Very Stable Genius” is full of “vivid details from Trump’s tumultuous first three years as president, from his chaotic transition before the taking office to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and final report.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump raged against ‘unfair’ law prohibiting bribes to foreign officials: New book

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reportedly clashed in the early days of his administration with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over rolling back a law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials.

Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig have a new book about the Trump presidency, "A Very Stable Genius," based on hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 200 sources, and much of it backed by documentary evidence.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image