Michael Bloomberg to launch national Jewish voter coalition in Florida
MIAMI — Untethered to the tight Democratic primary race in the looming Iowa caucuses, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is making a Florida visit this weekend that should inject some life into the…
New Darrell Issa campaign ad calls attention to opponent’s sexuality — and gets pushback from Republicans
‘Slow-minded and bewildered’: Donald Trump builds barriers to peace and prosperity
The US president “had no plan, no scheme, no constructive ideas whatever”, according to one of the world’s most influential economists.
He was “in many respects, perhaps inevitably, ill-informed”. He was “slow-minded and bewildered”, and failed to remedy these defects by seeking advice. He gathered around him businessmen, “inexperienced in public affairs” and “only called in irregularly”.
This assessment was written a century ago, in 1919, by the up-and-coming economist John Maynard Keynes.
The president was Woodrow Wilson, whom Keynes criticised for his inability to influence Europe’s post-first world war settlement in a way more likely to lead to peace and prosperity.
‘They don’t like Trump’: Ex-ambassador reveals to Bill Maher that GOP lawmakers trash president behind his back
Appearing on HBO's "Real Time,' former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul told host Bill Maher that Republican lawmakers can't stand Donald Trump and talk trash about him behind his back
During the "Overtime" segment, McFaul was asked about Russian involvement with GOP lawmakers before turning back to Trump.
"What really bothers me about folks like this," he began while speaking to the host who has just ripped into the president, "They don't like Trump. They talk like you. I mean, they all talk like you."
"The Republicans?" host Maher asked.
"All those guys," McFaul shot back. "When they're talking in the family, that's what they say among the family. And yet when they come out in the public, then they care about taxes and other issues and maybe power, but they just forget about all this other stuff -- and that is what I can't respect."