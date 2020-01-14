Michael Flynn moves to un-plea guilty: report

On Tuesday, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI officials investigating Russia:

Meanwhile: Flynn moves to withdraw his guilty plea pic.twitter.com/abHxAw3SKY — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 15, 2020

Flynn’s legal team argue that federal prosecutors broke their end of his cooperation agreement, forcing him to take back his plea.

Flynn, who resigned almost immediately after taking office as Trump’s first security adviser, initially confessed to lying about his conversation with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak and moved to cooperate with federal prosecutors. However, in mid-2019 he replaced his legal counsel with Sidney Powell, a right-wing activist lawyer who threw out Flynn’s previous legal strategy and tried instead to put the whole system on trial — with disastrous results.

Prosecutors are seeking for Flynn to be jailed for six months.