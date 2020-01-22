Mick Mulvaney released treasure trove of OMB documents — 2 minutes before midnight
Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney released a huge cache of documents on Tuesday evening — minutes before the midnight deadline.
The documents were released to the ethics group American oversight, which had pursued a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the department.
“Two minutes before midnight, OMB released 192 pages of Ukraine-related records to American Oversight, including emails that have not been previously released,” American Oversight announced.
“The files released tonight include emails sent by OMB Acting Director Russell Vought and Assoc Director for National Security Michael Duffey — two key players in the withholding of Ukraine aid — in on the morning of President Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky,” the ethics group noted.
The files released tonight include emails sent by OMB Acting Director Russell Vought and Assoc Director for National Security Michael Duffey — two key players in the withholding of Ukraine aid — in on the morning of President Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky.
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) January 22, 2020
2020 Election
Sketch artist captures Republican senator sleeping during impeachment trial
While Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) was speaking about how, as a former police chief, she worked to uphold the law, at least one Republican senator seemed to be nodding off.
It's become clear through the first day of the impeachment hearings, that Republicans have no intention of taking the proceedings seriously. The House has asked for witnesses, and the GOP said no. The House asked for documents, and the Republicans said no. The House begged for transparency so the American people can at the very least see the information they have gathered that proves the House case. The Republicans also said no.
2020 Election
PA Democrat’s Trump support and opposition to Obamacare comes back to haunt her
Pennsylvania Democrats Jessica Benham (South Side) and candidate Heather Kass (Carrick) are set to face off for the seat in state House District 36 after it was left open for grabs by longtime Democratic state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who announced that he would not be seeking reelection. Both politicians are seeking the coveted endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, but thanks to the resurfacing of some past social media posts, Kass's chances of receiving that endorsement just became less likely.
2020 Election
Trump faces a swing state voter revolt because he failed on jobs: former adviser Gary Cohn
In a deep dive into Donald Trump's three-year record of economic policies -- and how they may impact the 2020 re-election if he is still on the ballot -- one of his former economic advisers admits that his failure to make a dent in unemployment in the midwest may come back to bite him at the polls.
According to Politico's report, "President Donald Trump launches into the fourth year of his presidency this week with some strong economic numbers to support his case for reelection: Unemployment is low, job growth remains solid, wages are rising and the stock market is soaring.