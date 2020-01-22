Mick Mulvaney released treasure trove of OMB documents — 2 minutes before midnight

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney released a huge cache of documents on Tuesday evening — minutes before the midnight deadline.

The documents were released to the ethics group American oversight, which had pursued a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the department.

“Two minutes before midnight, OMB released 192 pages of Ukraine-related records to American Oversight, including emails that have not been previously released,” American Oversight announced.

“The files released tonight include emails sent by OMB Acting Director Russell Vought and Assoc Director for National Security Michael Duffey — two key players in the withholding of Ukraine aid — in on the morning of President Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky,” the ethics group noted.

