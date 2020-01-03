Mike Pence blames Iran for 9/11 attacks — but the official commission found the opposite

Mike Pence incorrectly claimed that Iran helped the 9/11 hijackers that attacked the World Trade Towers in 2001. In fact, Pence’s claim is not only wrong, it was actually investigated by while Pence was in Congress.

Assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission began in 2002, “to prepare a full and complete account of the circumstances surrounding the September 11 attacks.”

As Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake pointed out, page 241 of the 9/11 report which said the opposite.

“KSM and Binalshibh have confirmed that several of the 9/11 hijackers (at least eight, according to Binalshibh) transited Iran on their way to or from Afghanistan, taking advantage of the Iranian practice of not stamping Saudi passports. They deny any other reason for the hijackers’ travel to Iran. They also deny any relationship between the hijackers and Hezbollah,” the report said.

Later on the same page the investigators concluded that they agreed.

“We have found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for what later became the 9/11 attack,” the report also said.