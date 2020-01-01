Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pompeo cancels Ukraine trip to monitor embassy attack in Iraq

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump bombed Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria last week only to be faced with massive protests and attacks on the U.S. Embassy Tuesday.

As a result of the unrest, Pompeo has announced that he will cancel his scheduled trip to Ukraine so he can monitor the situation at the embassy.

After announcing that he was withdrawing troops, Trump was forced to send more American soldiers back to the Middle East due to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is continuing his vacation at Mar-a-Lago where he spent another day on the golf course.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo cancels Ukraine trip to monitor embassy attack in Iraq

Published

1 min ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bombed Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria last week only to be faced with massive protests and attacks on the U.S. Embassy Tuesday.

As a result of the unrest, Pompeo has announced that he will cancel his scheduled trip to Ukraine so he can monitor the situation at the embassy.

After announcing that he was withdrawing troops, Trump was forced to send more American soldiers back to the Middle East due to the situation.

Trump is continuing his vacation at Mar-a-Lago where he spent another day on the golf course.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House announces Javanka are headed to Davos — and that Jared outranks Ivanka

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

On New Year's Day, the White House announced the presidential delegation that will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The delegation will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and will include three other cabinet officials.

President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka will be part of the delegation, as will her husband, Jared Kushner.

Those interested in palace intrigue may note the fact that the press release cited Ivanka Trump as an "advisor to the president" -- while Kushner was billed as a "senior advisor to the president."

https://twitter.com/EricLiptonNYT/status/1212517235371204608

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP consultant says the Republican Party has reached a ‘day of reckoning’ as Trump consumes it whole

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

In much of the right-wing media — from Fox News to AM talk radio to Breitbart — conservative condemnation of President Donald Trump is in painfully short supply. One usually has to go to outlets like MSNBC and the Washington Post to find people on the right who will forcefully critique the president. But GOP consultant Stuart Stevens is not shy about criticizing the direction of the Republican Party under Trump, and a Post op-ed published on New Year’s Day voices some of his complaints.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image