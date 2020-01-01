Mike Pompeo cancels Ukraine trip to monitor embassy attack in Iraq

President Donald Trump bombed Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria last week only to be faced with massive protests and attacks on the U.S. Embassy Tuesday.

As a result of the unrest, Pompeo has announced that he will cancel his scheduled trip to Ukraine so he can monitor the situation at the embassy.

After announcing that he was withdrawing troops, Trump was forced to send more American soldiers back to the Middle East due to the situation.

Trump is continuing his vacation at Mar-a-Lago where he spent another day on the golf course.