Mike Pompeo claims Suleimani was plotting ‘big action’ threatening US lives
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that Iranian military commander Qasem Suleimani was planning imminent action that threatened American citizens when the general was killed in a US strike.
Suleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) foreign operations arm, was killed by an air raid on Baghdad international airport.
“He was actively plotting in the region to take actions — a big action, as he described it — that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk,” Pompeo told CNN.
“We know it was imminent,” Pompeo said of Suleimani’s plot, without going into detail about the nature of the planned operation.
“This was an intelligence-based assessment that drove our decision-making process,” Pompeo added.
The top US diplomat spent the day calling officials worldwide to discuss the killing, which brought a promise of “severe vengeance” from Tehran.
Among those he phoned were Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, the foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and Russia and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Pompeo also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a key ally whom he thanked for Riyadh’s “steadfast support and for recognizing the continuing aggressive threats posed by” the IRGC, the State Department said.
Separately, Pompeo designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” Aas’ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH), a group it says is “extensively funded and trained” by the IRGC, and also blocked its assets and those of two of its leaders.
“AAH and its leaders are violent proxies of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo said.
“Acting on behalf of their masters in Tehran, they use violence and terror to further the Iranian regime’s efforts to undermine Iraqi sovereignty.”
MSNBC’s Katy Tur breaks down why nobody should trust Donald Trump’s claims about Suleimani
In Nov. 2011, then-businessman Donald Trump attacked then-President Barack Obama for starting a war with Iran to get reelected. It was one of many reasons that MSNBC host Katy Tur explained no one should trust the president when it comes to the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/141604554855825408
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/255784560904773633
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/260421157201784832
Of course, Obama never started a war with Iran, in fact, he and his team negotiated a peace treaty with them. Trump, by contrast, has launched this attack and sent an additional 8,000 troops to the Middle East less than a month before the Iowa Caucus.
Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy
President Donald Trump's foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.
However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.
The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million -- and Trump may have to destroy it.
Democratic senator files war powers resolution to stop Trump from ‘stumbling into a war with Iran’
"Congress cannot be a bystander," said Quaker lobbying group FCNL. "The #EndlessWars must stop!"
Saying the situation in the Persian Gulf had now reached "a boiling point," Sen. Tim Kaine introduced a War Powers resolution on Friday in an effort to stop the Trump administration from waging war on Iran.
I just filed a resolution to prevent Trump from starting a war with Iran. The President wants to pretend that Congress doesn't exist, but it's our clear Constitutional duty to debate and vote before allowing him to rush into an unnecessary war.