Mike Pompeo’s meltdown during interview over Ukraine questions was ‘not the first time’: report

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo screamed at NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Mary Louise Kelly for asking questions about Ukraine during an interview.

Pompeo has been implicated in the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress scandal for which Trump is being impeached.

The Trump administration cabinet official reportedly “cursed at her, dropping f-bombs, made her point to Ukraine on an unmarked map (she did),” according to NPR host Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

CNN global affairs analyst and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser said it was not the first time she’d heard of such misconduct from Pompeo.

“This is outrageous — and not the first time, my sources tell me, that [Secretary Pompeo] has cursed privately at journalists whose questions he did not like,” Glasser reported. “Kelly is a true professional and an excellent journalist.”

National security reporter Jenna McLaughlin offered her own experience with Pompeo.

“Have had Pompeo’s people call my boss to try and embarrass me and kill my stories while he was CIA Director, have heard others about him throwing things in anger, etc.,” she reported.

“It’s a pattern,” McLaughlin added.

A reminder that what Marylouise was asking about was Secretary Pompeo's failure to ever defend Amb Marie Yovanovitch when she was smeared and fired by the President. #answerthequestion — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 24, 2020

Have had Pompeo’s people call my boss to try and embarrass me and kill my stories while he was CIA Director, have heard others about him throwing things in anger etc. Shocking he’d do this to @NPRKelly and think it was a good idea or it would teach her a lesson. It’s a pattern. https://t.co/p2vi6cECxs — Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) January 24, 2020

