Mike Pompeo’s meltdown during interview over Ukraine questions was ‘not the first time’: report
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo screamed at NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Mary Louise Kelly for asking questions about Ukraine during an interview.
Pompeo has been implicated in the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress scandal for which Trump is being impeached.
The Trump administration cabinet official reportedly “cursed at her, dropping f-bombs, made her point to Ukraine on an unmarked map (she did),” according to NPR host Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
CNN global affairs analyst and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser said it was not the first time she’d heard of such misconduct from Pompeo.
“This is outrageous — and not the first time, my sources tell me, that [Secretary Pompeo] has cursed privately at journalists whose questions he did not like,” Glasser reported. “Kelly is a true professional and an excellent journalist.”
National security reporter Jenna McLaughlin offered her own experience with Pompeo.
“Have had Pompeo’s people call my boss to try and embarrass me and kill my stories while he was CIA Director, have heard others about him throwing things in anger, etc.,” she reported.
“It’s a pattern,” McLaughlin added.
A reminder that what Marylouise was asking about was Secretary Pompeo's failure to ever defend Amb Marie Yovanovitch when she was smeared and fired by the President. #answerthequestion
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 24, 2020
Have had Pompeo’s people call my boss to try and embarrass me and kill my stories while he was CIA Director, have heard others about him throwing things in anger etc. Shocking he’d do this to @NPRKelly and think it was a good idea or it would teach her a lesson. It’s a pattern. https://t.co/p2vi6cECxs
— Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) January 24, 2020
2020 Election
Mike Pompeo’s meltdown during interview over Ukraine questions was ‘not the first time’: report
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo screamed at NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Mary Louise Kelly for asking questions about Ukraine during an interview.
Pompeo has been implicated in the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress scandal for which Trump is being impeached.
The Trump administration cabinet official reportedly "cursed at her, dropping f-bombs, made her point to Ukraine on an unmarked map (she did)," according to NPR host Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million lawsuit against Hillary Clinton exposes exactly why she is not the leader America needs
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a lower-tier presidential candidate with high aspirations, announced she is suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for $50 million after the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said Russia is grooming "somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary" for a third-party run, and reportedly called that person, "a favorite of the Russians" and "totally" a "Russian asset." It does not appear Clinton ever named Gabbard directly.
2020 Election
Trump impeachment defense team may be forced to change tactics to hold off GOP defections: report
According to a report from Axios, Donald Trump's defense team is considering an attempt to shorten the president's Senate trial in order to get it over quickly as Democrats try to pry away Republican defectors.
The report states that "A truncated defense would likely reflect a decision not to contest facts or defend Trump point by point, but rather to try to diminish the legitimacy of Democrats' overall case and end the trial as quickly as possible."
Speaking with reporters, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow stated, "We’re not going to try to run the clock out," before adding that he hopes to wrap up “Saturday or Monday or Tuesday."