Minnesota priest apologizes for criticizing Islam in sermon

Former Havard Law professor Alan Dershowitz took to Twitter on Thursday morning to argue that his comments on the Senate floor were being misconstrued after his defense of Donald Trump in his impeachment trial was widely derided.

It didn't go well.

Defending Donald Trump, Dershowitz claimed, "Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest," he said. "And if a president does something, which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."

Despite that quote being broadcast to the entire country -- where it was widely derided -- the attorney now claims, "Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come," before adding, "They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest."