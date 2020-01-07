‘Missiles and guns and stuff’: Fox host giddy as military-industrial complex stocks soar on war fears

Defense contractor stock prices have soared since President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani — and that had one Fox personality giddy.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney praise the grown in the military-industrial complex as people worry Trump may have started World War III.

“Over the span of his three-hour morning show, the Fox host repeatedly basked in the explosive glow of the precision drone strike’s boost to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin stocks,” The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

“If you make missiles and guns and stuff like that, you’ll do well today,” Varney told his audience. “That’s a fact.”

“Nice gains!” he added.

Watch: