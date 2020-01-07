Quantcast
‘Missiles and guns and stuff’: Fox host giddy as military-industrial complex stocks soar on war fears

Published

15 mins ago

on

Defense contractor stock prices have soared since President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani — and that had one Fox personality giddy.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney praise the grown in the military-industrial complex as people worry Trump may have started World War III.

“Over the span of his three-hour morning show, the Fox host repeatedly basked in the explosive glow of the precision drone strike’s boost to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin stocks,” The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

“If you make missiles and guns and stuff like that, you’ll do well today,” Varney told his audience. “That’s a fact.”

“Nice gains!” he added.

Watch:

10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to CNN producer, Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.

https://twitter.com/vplus/status/1214691589223784449

There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.

The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.

Trump can be sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser in New York’s highest court: judges

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, a panel of judges with the New York Supreme Court ruled that Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump can be heard by the New York Court of Appeals — the highest judicial body in the state.

Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," has alleged that Trump groped and kissed her without consent in 2007. She is one of over a dozen women who have made various accusations ranging from unwanted advances to rape.

