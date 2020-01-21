Mitch McConnell blinks and dials back Senate rules on excluding evidence and midnight hearings

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly changed course on some of the most controversial aspects of his impeachment trial rules.

NBC’s Josh Lederman reported that senators will now no longer have to vote to admit each piece of evidence. Instead, evidence will automatically be admitted unless there is an objection.

McConnell’s original rules also gave House managers two days for opening remarks. Changes to the rules will allow up to three days for both sides, reports said.

.@burgessev reports that McConnell revised organizing resolution for trial after some objections from some GOP senators, including Susan Collins, Rob Portman & others — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 21, 2020