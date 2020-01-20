Mitch McConnell has a ‘Plan B’ to block the public from witnessing John Bolton’s testimony: Washington Post

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has a plan to prevent the American people from every seeing former National Security Advisor John Bolton testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“President Trump’s legal defense team and Senate GOP allies are quietly gaming out contingency plans should Democrats win enough votes to force witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial, including an effort to keep former national security adviser John Bolton from the spotlight, according to multiple officials familiar with the discussions,” The Post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Republicans continue to express confidence that Democrats will fail to persuade four GOP lawmakers to break ranks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has opposed calling any witnesses in the trial, they are readying a Plan B just in case — underscoring how uncertain they are about prevailing in a showdown over witnesses and Bolton’s possible testimony,” the newspaper continued.

“One option being discussed, according to a senior administration official, would be to move Bolton’s testimony into a classified setting because of national security concerns, ensuring that it is not public,” The Post reported. “To receive the testimony in a classified session, Trump’s attorneys would have to request such a step, according to one official, adding that it would probably need the approval of 51 senators.”

Trump has indicated he could go to court in an attempt to block Bolton from testifying.

One option being discussed, according to a senior administration official, would be to move Bolton’s testimony into a classified setting because of national security concerns, ensuring that it is not public. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 20, 2020