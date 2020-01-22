Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell just gave Democrats a huge gift — by publicly tainting any acquittal of Trump: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

It seems all but inevitable that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will end with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) mustering the votes to block conviction, no matter what the evidence says and no matter whether Democrats successfully bring in new witnesses and documents.

But McConnell has already handed a victory to Democrats in one key aspect, wrote columnist E. J. Dionne for the Washington Post. His handling of the trial has removed any possibility that impeachment will bolster the president’s approval — and emboldened Democrats to take their case to the American people as hard as they can. Indeed, wrote Dionne, Democrats “owe a debt” to McConnell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recall that when Democrats were debating whether to impeach President Trump last year, those opposed to the move argued there was no chance that Senate Republicans would remove him from office, committed as they are to marching off any cliff toward which the president directs them,” wrote Dionne. The fear was that Trump would inevitably tout acquittal in the Senate as vindication. He’d say that impeachment was, to use a word invoked over and over by his hapless lawyer Pat Cipollone on the Senate floor (because he had little of substance to say), ‘ridiculous.’ But … by working with Trump to rig the trial by admitting as little evidence as possible, McConnell robbed the proceeding of any legitimacy as a fair adjudication of Trump’s behavior.”

“Instead of being able to claim that Trump was ‘cleared’ by a searching and serious process, Republican senators will now be on the defensive for their complicity in the Trump coverup,” continued Dionne. “Thanks to assertions by Trump’s lawyers that he did absolutely nothing wrong, an acquittal vote, as The Post editorialized, ‘would confirm to Mr. Trump that he is free to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election and to withhold congressionally appropriated aid to induce such interference. Is that the position that Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Martha McSally (Ariz.), among others, want to embrace as they run for reelection this fall? Good luck with that.”

“When he was asked about the GOP’s behavior on impeachment on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ on Wednesday, Biden offered his verdict with quiet sadness. ‘I think it’s one of the things they’re going to regret,’ he said, ‘when their grandchildren read in history books what they did,'” concluded Dionne. “And many of them may regret it sooner than that, when voters cast their ballots in November.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is how Jason Crow ‘pulled rank’ on John Roberts — and exposed the Chief Justice’s bias

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Former Army Ranger Jason Crow repeatedly drew upon his experience serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan during his prosecution of President Donald Trump as an impeachment manager.

Crow, who was awarded the Bronze Star and retired as a Captain, attended law school after his military service before successfully winning a seat in Congress during the 2018 midterm elections.

Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent for The Nation magazine, explained how Crow pulled rank on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mystal broked down how Crow put Roberts in his place with the subtle question of whether senators were getting restless and needed a break.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ted Cruz smacked down by ex-FBI agent for suggesting Trump’s Ukraine scheme was about anti-corruption

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Despite the fact that it is now clear that President Donald Trump did not care if Ukraine investigated former Vice President Joe Biden's family, but just wanted them to announce that they were heading into election season, some Republicans are still attempting to claim that his scheme to illegally withhold military funds until they did so served a legitimate purpose in stamping out global corruption.

One such Republican is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter to argue this point:

A reminder of what this is all about: any president -- any administration -- is justified in investigating corruption.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘CBS News just lost all credibility’: network slammed for hiring Reince Priebus as a political analyst

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

CBS News received harsh blowback on Wednesday after the network announced it had hired former Donald Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus.

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter posted on Twitter a clip of the network announcing the hiring.

The network quickly received criticism for the decision, especially in light of reports that everyone who works for Trump is required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) which permanently bars them from ever disparaging Trump.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/MattNegrin/status/1220092428109197312

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image